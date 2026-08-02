PM Modi to launch ‘Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan’ today

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Nasha Mukta Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyaan” on Sunday through video conferencing with the aim of inspiring young people across the country to actively participate in the mission to build a drug-free India.

The campaign will begin as a nationwide Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation) movement, led by MY Bharat youth volunteers, with the objective of uniting the country’s youth in a collective effort against substance abuse. The initiative is designed to encourage young citizens to contribute towards the vision of a Nasha Mukt Bharat while supporting the broader goal of Viksit Bharat 2047.

During the event, PM Modi is expected to encourage the youth to become ambassadors of positive social change in their communities, said the official in a statement.

According to the campaign plan, nearly 10,000 locations across India will participate simultaneously following the Prime Minister’s launch, with more than one crore (10 million) youth expected to take part in the national pledge against drug abuse.

Under this campaign, weekly activities will be organised every Sunday across the country to promote awareness and encourage public participation in building a drug-free society, said the statement.

The activities will include sports events, walkathons, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness campaigns, nukkad nataks, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes, it said.

Organisers said volunteers and organisations making significant contributions to the campaign will be recognised and honoured at the 50th, 75th and the 100th week milestones.

The campaign aligns with Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a “Nasha Mukt Bharat” and seeks to strengthen the national resolve towards achieving the goals of Viksit Bharat 2047 through public participation.

The central message of the initiative, according to the campaign organisers, is that “drug-free youth are the greatest strength of Viksit Bharat”.

Through the nationwide movement, the government aims to take this message to young citizens across the country and encourage their active participation in creating a healthier and drug-free society, said a statement.

--IANS

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