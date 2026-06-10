June 10, 2026 2:06 PM हिंदी

Messi shines on injury return as Argentina beat Iceland in FIFA WC warm-up

Messi shines on injury return as Argentina beat Iceland in FIFA WC warm-up

Alabama, June 10 (IANS) Football great Lionel Messi made a great return from injury with a stunning goal as the defending champions Argentina registered a dominating 3-0 win over Iceland in their last warm-up match ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026, commencing on Thursday.

Competing against a strong team, Iceland showed great character at the start and almost created a goal-scoring opportunity, but Mikael Ellertsson missed the post from close range, which proved to be crucial in the match.

Argentina, however, returned to their best as Valentin Barco scored the first goal of the match from outside the box in the eighth minute to give the team an early lead.

After the early lead, Argentina tested Iceland's defence throughout the first half but failed to score another goal as the scoreline was 1-0 at half-time.

Argentina's coach rang in big changes at the start of the second half as Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez were brought in as substitutes, which increased the team's attacking strength.

Despite the changes, the defending champions were still unable to convert their chances, but things changed in a couple of minutes when their star player, Messi, was finally brought onto the field after starting the match on the bench.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner didn't take much time showing the world his great form. The 38-year-old made an immediate impact with his incisive pass leading to Lautaro Martinez winning a penalty. Messi then calmly converted from the spot in the 72nd minute to double Argentina's lead and score his 117th international goal.

Thiago Almada later completed the scoring in the 86th minute, finishing off a well-worked move involving Messi and Martinez that dismantled Iceland's defence.

With this win, Argentina head into the multinational tournament with winning momentum and a fit Messi on their side.

Argentina begin the defence of their World Cup crown against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in Group J.

--IANS

sds/bc

LATEST NEWS

Hema Malini acknowledges FWICE recognition as she marks 60-Year journey in acting

Hema Malini acknowledges FWICE recognition as she marks 60-Year journey in acting

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Rajit Dev talks about representing India globally with his choreography in FIFA anthem ‘Siir Siir’ featuring Nora Fatehi

Italian PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Italian PM Meloni congratulates PM Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected PM

Shubhangi Atre reflects on her journey from roles to real-life recognition

Shubhangi Atre reflects on her journey from roles to real-life recognition

India witnessed remarkable progress under PM Modi's 12 years of leadership: CII

India witnessed remarkable progress under PM Modi's 12 years of leadership: CII

Slovakian envoy calls PM Modi's upcoming Slovakia visit 'landmark moment' of bilateral ties (IANS Exclusive)

PM Modi's upcoming Slovakia visit 'landmark moment' of bilateral ties, says Ambassador Robert Maxian (IANS Exclusive)

‘Raakh’ starring Sonali Bendre trailer sets the stage for gripping thriller set in 1970s India

‘Raakh’ starring Sonali Bendre trailer sets the stage for gripping thriller inspired by Ranga-Billa, set in 1970s India

LSG owner Goenka hails PM Modi's record tenure, says 'his leadership has been a blessing'

LSG owner Goenka hails PM Modi's record tenure, says 'his leadership has been a blessing'

Mohanlal calls Bharathiraja, "a director who found poetry in soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame" (Photo Credit: Tharun Moorthy/Instagram)

Mohanlal calls Bharathiraja, "a director who found poetry in soil, truth in silence, and soul in every frame"

Anu Aggarwal on women in cinema: Are we seeing a female character as object of visual consumption?

Anu Aggarwal on women in cinema: Are we seeing a female character as object of visual consumption?