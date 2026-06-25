Messi, Ronaldo have created their legacy; Mbappe, Haaland will write their own stories: Chhetri

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has reserved special praise for Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting their remarkable longevity and unwavering desire to compete at the highest level.

In the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Messi added another remarkable milestone to his legendary career, becoming the FIFA World Cup's all-time leading men’s goalscorer when he scored his record-breaking 17th and 18th World Cup goals in a brace that led Argentina to a 2-0 victory against Austria in the group stage, surpassing former Germany forward Miroslav Klose, who previously held the record with 16 World Cup goals.

On the other hand, Ronaldo became the first footballer in history to score in six different FIFA World Cups (Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018, Qatar 2022, and now USA-Mexico-Canada 2026) when he scored a brace in Portugal's 5-0 win over Uzbekistan.

It also made Ronaldo, at 41 years and 138 days, the second-oldest goalscorer in the history of the World Cup behind Roger Milla of Cameroon, who scored a goal in 1994 at the age of 42 years and 39 days.

"Think about Messi and Ronaldo, who are almost 40. For them to perform like this on the world stage is unbelievable. If there is one thing young footballers should learn from them, it's their hunger. They have won almost everything in football, but they still play with the same desire and commitment," Chhetri said on Zee5.

Asked to identify his favourite moments of the tournament, Chhetri pointed to Messi's memorable hat-trick, Japan's dominant 4-0 triumph, and the Morocco-Scotland encounter that he watched live in Boston.

"Messi's hat-trick reminded everyone why he remains one of the greatest players to ever play the game. Japan's 4-0 win was another special moment because it showcased how far Asian football has progressed. And Morocco versus Scotland was a fantastic match to witness live, both because of the atmosphere and the quality on display," he added.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe also marked a milestone in an extraordinary career which saw him become the tenth French player in history to reach a century of international appearances. He sits joint second, alongside Miroslav Klose, on 16 World Cup goals, just two shy of new record-holder Messi (17).

Moreover, Erling Haaland became the first player since Harry Kane in 2018 to score multiple goals in his first two World Cup matches and the sixth overall. The Norway striker has scored four times in Group I

Looking ahead, Chhetri believes football fans are fortunate to witness both the final chapters of Messi and Ronaldo's legendary careers and the rise of a new generation led by Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland.

"I don't think there is a rivalry between the generations. Messi and Ronaldo have created their own legacy, while Mbappe, Haaland and others will create their own stories. As a neutral, just watch them and enjoy. You never know how many more opportunities you'll get to see Messi and Ronaldo on a stage like this," Chhetri said.

Reflecting on the performances of the world's leading forwards, Chhetri said the tournament's marquee names have all risen to the occasion. "I think none of them have disappointed. Messi, Ronaldo, Haaland, Mbappé, Harry Kane, Isak, Gyokeres; all the strikers who were talked about before the tournament have delivered. It's not very common for all the big names to come to the party so early in a major tournament, and that's been amazing for football fans," he concluded.

Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE and exclusively on ZEE 5 in Hindi, English, Malayalam, and Bangla.

--IANS

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