July 21, 2026 12:02 PM हिंदी

Messi reflects on 'immense pain' following World Cup final loss

Messi: Pain 'immense' after World Cup final loss

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Lionel Messi has described his "immense" pain after Argentina's 1-0 loss to Spain in the World Cup final, saying only time would help the team overcome the result.

Ferran Torres' extra-time goal in New Jersey ended Argentina's hopes of back-to-back titles on Sunday and denied Messi a chance to cap his decorated career with a second World Cup title.

The 39-year-old is not expected to play at the next World Cup in 2030, although he is yet to announce any retirement plans.

"The pain is immense, and this wound will take time to heal. But I also hold onto all the good things," Messi wrote on social media.

"The matches we turned around by giving it our all - moments that will remain in our memories forever - and the support of an entire country which, combined with this group's hard work and effort, brought us back among the world's elite once again."

Argentina cruised through the group stage before relying on late goals in its next four knockout games to progress to the final.

Messi finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists and was considered unlucky by some not to win the Golden Ball award for the tournament's best player.

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star praised his teammates and expressed pride at the team's performance.

"It is hard to fully appreciate our achievement right now, but this group reached two consecutive World Cup finals," he said. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for every greeting and message. Once again, we managed to unite as a country and stand together, sharing the immense pride of being Argentine. I also want to congratulate Spain on winning the championship."

--IANS

bc/

LATEST NEWS

India lodges strong protest with Russia over cargo ship attack that killed four Indians

India lodges strong protest with Russia over cargo ship attack that killed four Indians (Ld)

Harmanpreet to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup in Belgium & Netherlands

Harmanpreet to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s WC in Belgium & Netherlands

Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Bhatt and others extend support to students amid alleged use of violence during CJP protest march

Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Bhatt and others extend support to students amid alleged use of violence during CJP protest march

Institutional investments in Indian real estate reach $1.9 billion in April-June

Institutional investments in Indian real estate reach $1.9 billion in April-June: Report

Dheeraj Dhoopar apologises after Riteish Deshmukh calls out family's attempt to sneak game strategy chits inside Lock Upp house

Dheeraj Dhoopar apologises after Riteish Deshmukh calls out family's attempt to sneak game strategy chits inside Lock Upp house

US Congresswoman seeks revocation of Chinese student visas over alleged China election interference

US Congresswoman seeks revocation of Chinese student visas over alleged China election interference

'Gambhir and team management have to be accountable': Srikkanth after India's ODI series defeat

'Gambhir and team management have to be accountable': Srikkanth after India's ODI series defeat

Paper leak issue discussed at NDA's Mangal Milan; PM Modi calls it matter of concern for entire nation

Paper leak issue discussed at NDA's Mangal Milan; PM Modi calls it matter of concern for entire nation

Sunidhi Chauhan on why she walked away from reality shows: Yeh Meri Jagah Nahin Hai

Sunidhi Chauhan on why she walked away from reality shows: Yeh Meri Jagah Nahin Hai

Centre committed to fair prices, export growth for aquaculture and tobacco farmers: Piyush Goyal

Centre committed to fair prices, export growth for aquaculture and tobacco farmers: Piyush Goyal