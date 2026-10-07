Merino scores twice to send Spain into Nations League quarterfinal

Split (Croatia), Oct 7 (IANS) Mikel Merino scored twice in the second half as world champion Spain fought back from a goal down to beat Croatia 2-1. The win extended Spain's unbeaten run to 42 matches and secured its place in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals with four wins from four group games.

Merino provided the goals, while goalkeeper Unai Simon made several crucial saves to keep Spain in the contest.

Croatia coach Slaven Bilic, responding to his team's humiliating 7-0 defeat to England on Saturday, said he wanted a "game for men" and got the physical response he sought in a robust first half, reports Xinhua.

Although Spain, with Lamine Yamal, Pedri and Rodri in the starting lineup, enjoyed more possession in the opening period, the team was frequently uncomfortable.

Simon made an acrobatic stop to deny Josip Stanisic and later blocked Igor Matanovic after a counterattack, only for Ivan Perisic to follow up and score from the rebound in the 20th minute.

Simon made another point-blank save to deny Matanovic shortly afterward before getting down quickly to smother an effort from Josko Gvardiol.

Mikel Oyarzabal wasted Spain's best first-half opportunity with a tame header from Aymeric Laporte's cross, while Yamal dragged a shot into the side netting.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente replaced Alex Baena with Merino at halftime, and the substitution paid off. Merino equalized in the 60th minute after a clever pass from Dani Olmo, with Dominik Livakovic having earlier denied Yamal.

Simon produced another fine stop in the 78th minute after an error by Martin Zubimendi, who had replaced Rodri, presented Perisic with a chance. Perisic was sent off a minute later after receiving a second yellow card for a reckless challenge from behind on Marc Cucurella.

Merino sealed the win in the 88th minute, collecting a pass from Zubimendi before turning and firing into the top corner to confirm Spain's place in the quarterfinals.

--IANS

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