Mehreen Pirzadaa wishes her 'forever person': Being your wife is the most beautiful feeling

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Actress Mehreen Pirzada wished her husband Arsh Aulakh on his birthday with a heartfelt post on social media.

Marking her husband's first birthday after their wedding, the 'F3' actress wrote on her handle, "Happiest birthday to my husband, my love, my home, and my forever person. (Red heart, holding back tears and evil eye emojis) This birthday is extra special because it’s the first one I get to celebrate as your wife. ( holding back tears and red heart emojis) There’s something so beautiful about knowing that the person I love the most is now the person I get to call my forever. (sic)"

Thanking her stars for having him in his life, she added, "Thank you for coming into my life and filling it with a happiness I never knew could exist. You’ve made my world brighter, my heart fuller, and my life so much more beautiful just by being in it. If I could ask the universe for one thing over and over again, it would always be you, in every lifetime. (Red heart and sparkles emojis)."

Mehreen called being his wife "one of the most beautiful feelings in the world.

She shared, "This is just the beginning of all the birthdays, dreams, and beautiful memories we get to share together. I can’t wait to celebrate a lifetime of them with you. (Evil eye and red heart emoji) You are my answered prayer, my safest place, my favourite person, and the love I want to grow old with."

"I love you endlessly, my love. (red heart emoji)", she concluded the post.

Reacting to the post, Arsh Aulakh commented, "I love you soooooo much more," along with red heart emojis.

For those who do not know, Mehreen tied the knot with Arsh Aulakh on April 26, 2026, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Himachal Pradesh.

--IANS

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