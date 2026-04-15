April 15, 2026 11:47 AM हिंदी

Meghna Malik talks about prep for ‘Sankalp’: Long hours sitting on the chair, painful prosthetics

Meghna Malik talks about prep for ‘Sankalp’: Long hours sitting on the chair, painful prosthetics

Mumbai, April 15 (IANS) Actress Meghna Malik has shared a glimpse of her “intense behind-the-scenes prep” for her web series Sankalp, revealing how long hours in the makeup chair and painful prosthetics were part of bringing her character to life.

Meghna, who quipped that the role might not make it beyond the first season, took to Instagram and shared a video of herself giving long hours to the chair for getting her prosthetics done for the series.

She wrote in the caption: “This is when you know your character is gonna survive only SEASON ONE and there is no way leaping into the next.”

“One doesn’t have to work on lines or emotions as you have to play dead but ya preparation behind the scenes can be long hours sitting mostly still in the chair and painful #prosthetics …makeup…..#sankalp #webseries @jhadisha #meghnamalik #amazonmaxplayer,” she concluded.

Sankalp, which also stars Nana Patekar, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Neeraj Kabi, is helmed by Prakash Jha. It explores how power is manufactured not through elections, but through mentorship and institutional control. Inspired by the ancient Chanakya-Chandragupta chronicles, the series reimagines political strategy for modern India, where classrooms replace battlefields and bureaucrats replace soldiers, as per the synopsis.

The actress shot to fame by playing the character of Ammaji in the show Na Aana Is Des Laado, which dealt with the issue of female infanticide and other atrocities against women.She also had supporting roles in several movies, including Chalte Chalte, Kuch Naa Kaho, Angrezi Medium, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, Taare Zameen Par and Selfiee.

In 2017, she was signed up to reprise her role as Ammaji in Laado 2. She quits the show in 2018, while the show went off air the same year.

She was last seen on the big screen in Heer Express, directed by Umesh Shukla. The film also stars Divita Juneja, Ashutosh Rana, Sanjay Mishra, Gulshan Grover, and Prit Kamani. The story centres on Heer Wallia, a young woman from Punjab who moves to the United Kingdom following the death of her mother.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Neena Gupta says she's ‘waiting to work again’ with Gajraj Rao

Neena Gupta says she's ‘waiting to work again’ with Gajraj Rao

Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam' (Photo credit: Mohanlal/X)

Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam'

IPL 2026: 'I feel strong, have gained some confidence,'says Brevis on returning to usual form for CSK

IPL 2026: 'I feel strong, have gained some confidence,' says Brevis on returning to usual form for CSK

Akshay Kumar recalls 12-film journey with late actor Asrani: Was like masterclass every single time

Akshay Kumar recalls 12-film journey with late actor Asrani: Was like masterclass every single time

Two-time Olympic & world champion Victor Axelsen retires from professional badminton

Two-time Olympic & world champion Victor Axelsen retires from professional badminton

John Abraham: With ‘Force 3’, we’re taking that legacy forward in a big way

John Abraham: With ‘Force 3’, we’re taking the legacy forward in a big way

Industrial and warehousing demand in India sees 22 pc growth in Jan-March

Industrial and warehousing demand in India sees 22 pc growth in Jan-March

Sheeba wishes her ‘Google’ Manasi Joshi Roy on birthday, says she makes life exciting for everyone

Sheeba wishes her ‘Google’ Manasi Joshi Roy on birthday, says 'she makes life exciting for everyone'

Meghna Malik talks about prep for ‘Sankalp’: Long hours sitting on the chair, painful prosthetics

Meghna Malik talks about prep for ‘Sankalp’: Long hours sitting on the chair, painful prosthetics

Kanye West pushes back Marseille concert amid possible France entry restriction

Kanye West pushes back Marseille concert amid possible France entry restriction