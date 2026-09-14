September 14, 2026 4:40 PM हिंदी

Meghna Gulzar: You can completely manipulate loopholes in law yet stay within its boundaries

Meghna Gulzar: You can completely manipulate loopholes in law yet stay within its boundaries

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has said that the law can also venture into grey territories depending on who it protects, and who it costs.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, and said that the law can be interpreted and manipulated, and called this the fulcrum of ‘Daayra’.

During the conversation she was asked if while working on this film, did it at any point occur to her that law, it can translate very differently in different sets of situations.

She told IANS, “It happens every day in life. The law can be interpreted and manipulated and twisted and adhered to. And people do all of it all the time. And that is actually what is the fulcrum of ‘Daayra’”.

‘Daayra’ is a crime thriller, and promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project marks a significant collaboration, blending Kareena’s recent inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style seen in ‘Talvar’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

She further mentioned, “Someone can completely toe the line of the law and stay within its boundaries. And you can also completely manipulate the loopholes in the law and yet stay within its boundaries. Both are possible”.

Earlier, Meghna had said that India’s principles of justice are very ancient. She said India’s sense of justice has undergone massive evolution.

Produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

--IANS

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