BCB withdraws Hasan Mahmud from Kent duties ahead of a busy international schedule

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has withdrawn fast bowler Hasan Mahmud from Kent duty during their ongoing Division Two campaign, as Kent's promotion hopes have been dealt a blow.

With a busy international schedule approaching, the BCB has opted to withdraw one of their premier speedsters, who was a vital cog in Bangladesh's historic win over Australia in Darwin last month.

He has also been in stellar form for Kent, with seven-wicket match hauls in the past two games, and has taken 26 wickets across his four appearances, helping Kent rise to third place in the Division Two standings.

"Kent Cricket can confirm that after discussions with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Hasan Mahmud will return to Bangladesh ahead of their Winter schedule of multiple series against Afghanistan, West Indies and South Africa," Kent said.

He will not be available for selection for their final two matches, as he will be participating in the Asian Games before the Tests against Afghanistan and West Indies and the all-format series against South Africa.

"We’re disappointed to have lost Hasan’s services for the County Championship run-in, but we respect the decision made by the BCB after constructive talks, and wish him well this Winter," Kent Director of Cricket Simon Cook said.

"Whilst he will be a big miss, both of our other overseas bowlers, Keith Dudgeon & Khaled Ahmed, remain available for these last two matches of the Summer," he added.

Meanwhile, the club thanked Mahmud for his services at Canterbury in the County Championship and in the Vitality Blast. "Everyone at the Club thanks Hasan for his services this season, after taking 30 wickets in seven appearances across the Rothesay County Championship & Vitality Blast. He will always be welcome back at Kent," the statement added.

--IANS

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