ATP Rankings: Djokovic drops seven places, no Big 3 in top 10 for first time since 2002

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Novak Djokovic's shock first-round exit at the US Open 2026 saw him fall out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings after the latest standings were released on Monday.

Djokovic dropped seven places, from fifth to 12th, in the latest rankings after his first-round loss to Mariano Navone in the Big Apple.

This is now the first instance since October 2002 in which none of the Big Three - Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer - are in the top 10 of the ATP rankings.

Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam winner, retired in 2022, while 22-time Major winner Nadal hung up his boots in 2024. Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, is still going at 39 as he hopes for an unprecedented 25th Major, which would see him go past Margaret Court's 24 titles.

However, his latest bid for the 25th ended when he struggled physically and vomited during his game against Navone. "I've been very proud of all the achievements in the past, but now is now," Djokovic said after the loss in New York.

Speaking of the rankings, Federer first entered the top 10 in October 2002 and stayed there until the end of 2016. He was World No.1 for 237 weeks. Nadal broke into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time in April 2005, as he delivered brilliant performances on clay as an 18-year-old. Nadal remained in the top 10 until 2023, for a record 912 consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Djokovic entered the top 10 in 2007. The Serb great has held the World No.1 spot for a record 428 weeks.

Djokovic's first-round exit at the US Open 2026 is his first since the 2006 Australian Open and his first time losing the US Open opener.

"I think it was obvious that it was an awful feeling on the court for me. It's something that I've been carrying, unfortunately, pretty much every match this year. Vomiting, throwing up, a serious issue there. Then my whole body starts to collapse, basically cramping and pain," Djokovic had said after the loss, as quoted by ATP.

--IANS

vm/vi