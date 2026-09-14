September 14, 2026 6:34 PM हिंदी

Adrija Roy on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Bappa reminds me to leave my worries aside and begin again’

Adrija Roy on celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi: ‘Bappa reminds me to leave my worries aside and begin again’

Mumbai, Sep 14 (IANS) Actress Adrija Roy, who is currently seen as Raahi in the television show “Anupamaa,” has opened up about the special place Ganesh Chaturthi holds in her heart.

Speaking to IANS, she said that the festival brings a sense of peace, positivity and togetherness into her life. Adrija shared, “Ganesh Chaturthi is always a beautiful time for me. There is something very special about the energy during these days. The devotion, the celebrations and the feeling of everyone coming together make the festival so beautiful. I personally feel a lot of peace and positivity whenever I think of Bappa.”

The actress also spoke about how Lord Ganesha inspires her to embrace new beginnings and keep faith during challenging times.

“Bappa is known for removing obstacles, and I think that is something all of us need to remind ourselves of from time to time. There are always challenges in life, but having faith gives you the strength to face them. Ganpati Chaturthi reminds me to leave my worries aside, trust the process and begin again with a positive mindset,” she added.

Sharing her wish for this Ganesh Chaturthi, Adrija said the happiness and well-being of her loved ones remain her biggest priority.

“My biggest wish is for my family, friends and everyone around me to stay happy, healthy and peaceful. Of course, I have my professional dreams and goals, but nothing feels more important than having your loved ones by your side and seeing them happy. I pray that Bappa blesses everyone with strength, good health and happiness.”

She further said that festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi offer people a chance to pause, slow down and cherish the simple joys of life. “For me, the true beauty of the festival is in the emotions behind it. It is about faith, gratitude, togetherness and spreading happiness. I hope this Ganesh Chaturthi brings lots of positivity, love and new beginnings into everyone’s lives. Ganpati Bappa Morya,” concluded Adrija.

--IANS

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