September 02, 2026 12:41 PM हिंदी

Meghna Gulzar reveals when she got idea for Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer ‘Daayra’

Meghna Gulzar reveals when she got idea for Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer ‘Daayra’

Mumbai, Sept 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has said that the idea for the film came to her back in 2020 during the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai.

She told IANS, “Actually, the idea was sent my way in 2020. I still remember where I was. I was at my village home and there was a lockdown because of Covid-19. And it was a story written over a few pages. The idea had come from Junglee Pictures”.

However, while the idea was pitched to her in 2020, she was already quite deep into the creative process of putting together the biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’ starring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of India’s war hero.

She further mentioned, “And yet, it grabbed me because the issues that it talks about are so prevalent and we, even Junglee Pictures and I, we both knew that I will be making Sam Bahadur next. And we were okay to make it after four years because we knew that it's not going to get outdated even after four years”.

‘Daayra’ is a crime thriller, and promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project marks a significant collaboration, blending Kareena’s recent inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style seen in ‘Talvar’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

--IANS

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