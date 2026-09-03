September 03, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

Meghna Gulzar: Our principles of justice actually are very ancient

Meghna Gulzar: Our principles of justice actually are very ancient

Mumbai, Sep 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Daayra’ starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has said that India’s principles of justice are very ancient.

The filmmaker spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, and said that our sense of justice has undergone massive evolution.

She told IANS, “Even if it was already prevalent, it is man-made. The Manusmriti has been written by somebody and it has been formulated by somebody. So our principles of justice actually are very, very ancient. They have also evolved”.

She further mentioned, “They are also dynamic. But principles of justice or the idea of justice are very relative. What is justice for you can be a crime for me or injustice for me. And so as with everything that is human, it is not black or white. It is about the person's interpretation depending on their circumstances”.

‘Daayra’ is a crime thriller, and promises a sharp, socially grounded narrative, and stars Kareena in a complex, morally conflicted role that explores justice, power, and systemic grey zones. The project marks a significant collaboration, blending Kareena’s recent inclination toward layered, content-driven characters with Meghna Gulzar’s restrained, issue-oriented storytelling style seen in ‘Talvar’, ‘Raazi’, and ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Earlier, the filmmaker said that while both Prithviraj and Kareena’s characters are approaching the case from different angles, they don’t belong to opposite ends of the spectrum.

She earlier told IANS, “They are actually not at the opposite ends of the spectrum. They are part of the same spectrum. They are part of the same world of law enforcement and the police force. It is circumstances that put them on opposite sides of an incident”.

Produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18, 2026.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Local lad and teenager Vishesh Sharma opens four-shot lead in the third round of the Telangana Golconda Masters at Hyderabad Golf Association in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: PGTI Tour

Telangana Golconda Masters: Local lad and teenager Vishesh Sharma opens four-shot lead

BCCI quashes speculation on Rohit’s ODI future, dismisses rumours on director of cricket role. Photo credit: IANS

BCCI quashes speculation on Rohit’s ODI future, dismisses rumours on director of cricket role

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina shares a throwback pic of her brother with the kids

Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina shares a throwback pic of her brother with the kids

India and Seychelles discuss strengthening cooperation in maritime security, AI, renewable energy

India and Seychelles discuss strengthening cooperation in maritime security, AI, renewable energy

India ready to help with Russia-Ukraine conflict: EAM Jaishankar in Kyiv

India ready to help with Russia-Ukraine conflict: EAM Jaishankar in Kyiv

India and Belgium call for dialogue, diplomatic engagement on West Asia crisis

India and Belgium call for dialogue, diplomatic engagement on West Asia crisis

Meghna Gulzar: Our principles of justice actually are very ancient

Meghna Gulzar: Our principles of justice actually are very ancient

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis embraces innovation ahead of World Athletics Ultimate Championship, looks ahead to 2027 Beijing World Championships. Photo credit:

Pole vaulter Duplantis embraces Ultimate innovation, looks ahead to 2027 Beijing Worlds

China Masters: Satwik-Chirag rally past Popov brothers to reach QF

China Masters: Satwik-Chirag rally past Popov brothers to reach QF

Govt launches ‘BIO-NIVESH’ to catalyse investment, boost biotechnology innovations

Govt launches ‘BIO-NIVESH’ to catalyse investment, boost biotechnology innovations