Meghana Raj: Playing a character opposite Dr Shiva Rajkumar in Jailer 2 was a blessing!

Chennai, Oct 21 (IANS) Actress Meghana Raj Sarja, who played a character opposite Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar in Superstar Rajikanth's blockbuster film 'Jailer 2', has now called the experience a blessing.

Taking to her Instagram page to pen a post about the experience of working with Dr Shiva Rajkumar, who is fondly called Shivanna by his fans, she wrote, "Jailer 2 - The Karnataka connect! With our very own Shivanna! Playing a character opposite him was a blessing indeed! Incidentally this is my very first collaboration with Anna. The minute he walked in on the sets, I felt I was home! That is his aura! Having Geethakka on sets was such a pleasure!"

The actress also spoke about working with stunt director Chetan master. She wrote, "Everybody’s favourite Chetan master! Sweetest, most charismatic and an extremely sensible stunt director! The highly praised action sequences were all this man’s effort! @chethandsouza."

A week ago, the actress had penned a note about working with Rajinikanth in the film.

She had said, "October has always been special to me, with Chiru and Raayan’s birthdays making it a month close to my heart. And now, October 15th holds an even more special place — #Jailer2 Day!."

She had gone on to add, "Sharing screen space with THE GOD OF INDIAN CINEMA, THE ONE AND ONLY RAJINI SIR, is a dream come true — not just for me, but for my entire family. Some moments are too precious to share right away, and I’ve held on to these pictures for almost a year! And trust me, there’s more to come! The man. The myth. THE LEGEND."

Meghana pointed out that the release of Jailer 2 was more special as it fell so close to Chiru’s birthday.

"Some milestones come with a little extra emotion, and this one will always be one of them," she had said.

--IANS

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