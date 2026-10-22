Megan Schutt gets two-match suspension over prescription medication breach

Melbourne, Oct 22 (IANS) Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt has been handed a two-match suspension for failing to adhere to requirements around the use of prescription medication, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

CA said the two-match ban includes all international and domestic cricket. As a result, the pace bowler will miss Thursday's third and final T20I against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval, as well as the Adelaide Strikers' opening game of Weber WBBL 12 against Melbourne Stars on October 31.

"The breach was a failure to adhere to requirements under the Sports Science and Sports Medicine guidelines with regard to prescription medication," CA said in a statement.

According to CA, it was a one-off incident and occurred while out of competition. "This relates to a single incidence which occurred while out of competition and was not for performance-enhancing purposes," it added.

The 33-year-old pacer said she had accepted the penalty and apologises for "failing to meet the standards" expected of her.

"I fully accept the penalty handed down and apologise for failing to meet the standards expected of me. I'm sorry for the attention this has caused and appreciate the support I've received," Schutt's statement read.

"While this occurred out of competition and was not performance related, I understand that I am responsible for following the Sports Science and Sports Medicine Guidelines, which players receive regular education on, and I should have adhered to these guidelines," she added.

CA added that it will continue to provide appropriate support to Megan and reinforce the standards and responsibilities expected of everyone representing our game.

Schutt has just concluded an impressive ODI series against Bangladesh, where she was awarded Player of the Series for claiming 10 wickets at an average of 7.1.

--IANS

bc/vi