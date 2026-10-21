October 21, 2026 8:19 PM हिंदी

‘Meethe Mein Kya Hai’ trailer promises a heartwarming Diwali reunion filled with family drama

‘Meethe Mein Kya Hai’ trailer promises a heartwarming Diwali reunion filled with family drama

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) The makers of ‘Meethe Mein Kya Hai’ have released the trailer of the upcoming family entertainer on social media.

It offers a glimpse into a heartwarming Diwali reunion filled with love, laughter and family drama. Directed by debutant Radhika Bansal, the film stars Rohini Hattangadi and Ritwik Bhowmik, among others, and revolves around a multigenerational family coming together at their Nani’s home during the festive holidays.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Meethe mein trailer hai Watch Meethe Mein Kya Hai, out 30 October, only on Netflix!.” The trailer showcases the small moments that make Diwali celebrations with family special. With warmth, humour and relatable situations, the film highlights the joy of spending time with loved ones. From emotional hugs to light-hearted conversations, the story captures the bond between family members.

The film also features Ayesha Raza Mishra, Abhay Kaul and Tarana Raja in key roles. The cast further includes Dalai, Vikram Bakshi, Shivika Rishi, Gaurav K. Sharma, Ayuushman Ghai and Kanikka Kapur.

Presented by Utthan Capital and produced by Ajit Mohan, ‘Meethe Mein Kya Hai’ is written and directed by debutant filmmaker Radhika Bansal. She reportedly wrote the film in less than three months and took on the director’s role despite having no prior experience of working on a film set.

Radhika Bansal’s directorial debut, ‘Meethe Mein Kya Hai’, has released two songs, ‘Jagmaga’ and ‘Chad De’, ahead of the trailer launch. The film’s story unfolds at Nani’s (Rohini Hattangadi) home during the Diwali holidays, when family members come together to celebrate. The trailer offered a glimpse of the family’s interactions, highlighting their differences, affection and the unexpected situations that arise during the reunion.

“Meethe Mein Kya Hai” will premiere on Netflix on 30 October.

--IANS

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