Meet Ayush Shetty, the 20-year-old who toppled World No. 1 Vitidsarn to storm into Badminton Asia C'ships final

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) At just 20 years old, Ayush Shetty has already made a name for himself on the international badminton stage, most recently stunning the world by defeating World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn at the Badminton Asia Championships on Saturday.

The Indian shuttler’s remarkable semi-final victory at the Ningbo Olympic Sports Centre has not only booked him a spot in the final but also announced his arrival as a force to be reckoned with in men’s singles badminton.

Ranked 25th in the world, Shetty overcame a daunting first-game deficit, losing 10-21, before rallying to take the next two games 21-19, 21-17 in a gripping one-hour and 15-minute encounter. His composure, tactical awareness, and aggressive net play turned the tide against the Thai star, proving that he belongs among the elite.

This achievement also etched his name in Indian badminton history. Shetty is the first Indian men’s singles player since HS Prannoy in 2018 to reach the podium at the Badminton Asia Championships, ending India’s short wait for a medal at the event following the doubles success of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in 2023. His quarter-final victory over World No. 4 Jonathan Christie further underscored his rapid ascent on the global stage.

Hailing from the small town of Sanoor near Karkala in Karnataka, Ayush was introduced to badminton at the age of eight by his father, who coached him in their backyard. Recognising his potential, his family relocated to Bengaluru to provide him with better training opportunities. Under the guidance of top coaches at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, Shetty honed his reflexes, court movement, and attacking style, quickly emerging as one of India’s most promising talents.

Shetty’s breakthrough came last year when he captured the US Open title, defeating Brian Yang in straight games, becoming the first Indian to claim a BWF World Tour title in 2025. His rise has been marked by a series of impressive wins, including triumphs over top-10 players like Li Shi Feng and Chin Yu Jen at the Asia Championships, cementing his reputation as a shuttler with both flair and composure.

Apart from international success, Shetty’s junior career already hinted at his potential. He earned a bronze medal at the 2023 World Junior Championships in Spokane, USA, won the Denmark Junior International in 2021, and reached the finals at the Odisha Masters Super 100 (2023), the Bahrain International Challenge (2023), and the Dutch Open (2024).

Known for his powerful offensive game, precise shot-making, and calm demeanour under pressure, Shetty represents the next generation of Indian badminton stars. As the country looks to cultivate new heroes for major international tournaments, Ayush Shetty’s journey, from a backyard in Sanoor to toppling world champions, signals the arrival of a prodigious talent ready to leave an indelible mark on the sport.

With his blend of skill, determination, and maturity beyond his years, Ayush is not just winning matches; he’s capturing the imagination of fans and signalling that India’s next global badminton champion may already be on the rise.

--IANS

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