Meerra Chopraa on Sri Ganganagar minor rape: Ashamed that we keep failing our daughters

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actress Meerra Chopraa has reacted to the gang rape of a 13-year-old from Sri Ganganagar, expressing grief and outrage over the horrific crime.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, the actress, who is related to the global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, asked for the strictest punishment for the accused and said she was "ashamed that we keep failing our daughters".

She wrote on X: “I haven’t been able to stop thinking about her. Thirteen years old. A child. Brutalised by 32 men. She fought for her life… and today, she lost that battle. How do you even process this? What kind of monsters do this? What kind of society allows it to happen? (sic).”

A “heartbroken” Meerra asked for capital punishment for those involved.

“These men deserve nothing less than capital punishment. Crimes of this brutality against a child demand the strongest punishment our justice system provides. She should have been worrying about school, friends, and dreams—not fighting for her life. I’m angry. I’m heartbroken. And I’m ashamed that we keep failing our daughters,” she added.

A 13-year-old girl was trafficked, held hostage, and sexually assaulted by a group of men over five days in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on July 8 took serious cognisance of the alleged gang rape and trafficking of a 13-year-old girl in Sri Ganganagar, directing authorities to ensure a speedy investigation, fix accountability, and strengthen child protection mechanisms.

The Commission, which held a hearing under the chairpersonship of its Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, observed that the incident pointed to serious administrative lapses, shortcomings in policing, and inadequate monitoring systems that allowed the alleged crimes to continue unchecked. It stressed the need for effective coordination among the police, medical authorities, and forensic agencies to ensure a comprehensive and expeditious investigation.

The NCW directed the investigating authorities to prepare and file the chargesheet with the competent court within the prescribed timeline and to ensure the trial begins promptly to facilitate speedy justice for the survivor.

--IANS

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