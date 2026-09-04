Meenakshi Seshadri recalls shooting ‘O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade’ amidst spells of heavy rain on Mumbai’s beaches

Mumbai, September 4 (IANS) Bollywood star Meenakshi Seshadri took a trip down memory lane as she recreated her iconic song “O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade” from the 1985 film 'Meri Jung'.

Meenakshi Seshadri shared a reel on her social media account revisiting the popular romantic number.

While the original sees the actor in a striking red outfit, in the new version, she is seen wearing a black leather jacket, white top and blue jeans.

Sharing the video, Meenakshi Seshadri wrote, “In this monsoon season, there are extremely fond memories of this beautiful romantic song. Ae mere Khwabo ke shahzade Amidst spells of heavy rain this song was shot on Mumbai’s Beautiful beaches The choreography and the setting was surreal, magical, and memorable! Here is a sweet softer recreation.”

For the uninitiated, “O Mere Khwabon Ke Shehzade” was sung by Anuradha Paudwal, with music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and lyrics by Anand Bakshi. The song featured Seshadri in Subhash Ghai's Meri Jung, which also starred Anil Kapoor.

On the professional front, Meenakshi Seshadri made her acting debut with Painter Babu in 1983, but rose to prominence with Hero the same year.

Directed by Subhash Ghai, the film starred her opposite Jackie Shroff and went on to become a major success.

She then appeared in films including Meri Jung, Swati, Dacait, Shahenshah, Awaargi, Jurm, Ghayal, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Damini and Ghatak. Her performance in Damini remains one of the most celebrated roles of her career.

She stepped away from the film industry after marrying an investment banker in 1995 and moved to the United States.

After spending nearly three decades in the US, Meenakshi Seshadri has now returned to Mumbai in 2026 and expressed her desire to explore meaningful opportunities in films and OTT projects.

–IANS

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