Meenakshi Seshadri opens up about working with Anil Kapoor in ‘Ghar Ho To Aisa’

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Veteran actress Meenakshi Seshadri on Thursday revisited memories from her film “Ghar Ho To Aisa.”

She reflected on its release and her journey in the industry. The actress shared that the film came exactly nine years after she signed her debut project “Painter Babu” on April 27, 1990, and described it as a typical Indian family drama filled with humour, fun, and emotional moments. Meenakshi also recalled working with her co-stars fondly, especially highlighting her frequent collaborations with Anil Kapoor, with whom she has shared screen space in several films throughout her career.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Damini’ actress shared a throwback video from her song “January February” from the film “Ghar Ho To Aisa.” The number features Meenakshi dancing alongside Anil Kapoor and Kader Khan. For the caption, she wrote, “Ghai ho to aisa was released exactly 9 years after I signed my first movie, Painter Babu, on April 27, 1990. It was a typical Indian family drama, but with loads of fun, frolic and humor. it was amazing to work with great co stars.” (sic)

“The leading man opposite me was Anil Kapoor, an actor with whom I have done the maximum movies of my career amongst all the actors I have worked with. This song showed him and myself ganging up against his family to teach them a lesson.” (sic)

“Ghar Ho To Aisa is directed by Kalpataru. It is well known for its anti-dowry social message, comical moments, and the dramatic transformation of an abusive, dysfunctional household into a loving family. that was the year that two of my movies both starting with G became major successes. Ghar ho to Aisa and Ghayal. @anilskapoor,” added Seshadri.

Interestingly, Meenakshi Seshadri and Anil Kapoor formed one of Bollywood’s most successful and well-received on-screen pairings during the 1980s and 1990s. The duo appeared together in seven notable Hindi films, including action dramas and family entertainers. Their collaborations included “Love Marriage” (1984), “Meri Jung” (1985), “Joshilaay” (1989), “Aag Se Khelenge” (1989), “Amba” (1990), “Ghar Ho To Aisa” (1990), and “Humlaa” (1992).

On a related note, ‘Ghar Ho To Aisa’ was later remade in Telugu under the title “Attintlo Adde Mogudu.”

--IANS

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