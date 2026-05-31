Indian Armed Forces committed to PM Modi's 'JAI' vision, says CDS Gen Raja Subramani

New Delhi, May 31 (IANS) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General N.S. Raja Subramani on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India, as well as effectively implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of JAI -- Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation.

Gen Subramani took charge as the new CDS on Sunday, succeeding General Anil Chauhan, who retired from the service on May 30.

Ahead of assuming charge as CDS, Gen Subramani laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, paying tributes to those who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty. He was then accorded a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

Speaking to the reporters, CDS Gen Subramani said, "I am honoured to assume charge as the Chief of Defence Staff. We are grateful to the nation for the trust reposed in the Armed Forces. We, the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Ministry of Defence, strategic institutions, and all stakeholders, stand united as part of a whole-of-nation approach to strengthen India's security."

The CDS said that the armed forces are committed to implementing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- JAI: Jointness, Atmanirbharta, and Innovation.

"Transformation of the armed forces and organisational reforms to enhance jointness, synergy and integration will be the primary focus. Atmanirbharta is a central pillar of our national security. We will accelerate the development, induction and integration of indigenous weapons in our armed forces," he said.

Gen Subramani said that innovation in thought and action will drive the capability development of the Indian Armed Forces.

"Greater collaboration between the military, the industry, academia, startups and the research ecosystem will be the key enabler for modernisation," he said.

"Our Armed Forces have consistently demonstrated professionalism and operational decisiveness in safeguarding our national interests. We are committed to protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country," the CDS said.

Calling late General Bipin Rawat and General Anil Chauhan his "illustrious predecessors", Gen Subramani expressed gratitude for their "exemplary leadership and contribution in this journey".

"We acknowledge the courage and professionalism of our soldiers, sailors and air warriors. Their training and welfare will be our foremost priority. We hope we pay homage to our brave hearts whose valour, sacrifice and dedication to the nation continue to inspire us. We are committed to the welfare of our veterans and Veer Naaris. I assure the citizens of India that the Armed forces will continue to serve the nation with dedication, courage, honour, and professionalism," he added.

Along with assuming charge as the country's top military officer, General Raja Subramani will also serve as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Military Affairs from the date he takes over the post until further orders.

Earlier, announcing the appointment, the Ministry of Defence had described Lt Gen Raja Subramani as a highly decorated officer with more than four decades of distinguished military service.

"A highly decorated officer with over four decades of distinguished service, Lt Gen Raja Subramani is currently serving as Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since September 2025. He earlier served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff and GOC-in-C, Central Command, besides commanding key operational formations along the Western & Northern fronts," the Ministry of Defence stated.

Gen Raja Subramani began his military journey at the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985. Over the years, he built an extensive operational and strategic profile through several key appointments within the Army and the Defence establishment.

After attending the Joint Services Command Staff College in Bracknell, United Kingdom, he returned to India and took over as Brigade Major of a mountain brigade. He later studied at the National Defence College in New Delhi.

The officer also possesses an impressive academic background. He holds a Master of Arts degree from King's College London and an M.Phil in Defence Studies from Madras University.

During his long military career spanning more than 35 years, Gen Subramani served across a variety of operational environments and conflict zones. He also represented India abroad as Defence Attache at the Embassy of India in Astana, Kazakhstan.

In the rank of Colonel, he served as Assistant Military Secretary in the Military Secretary's branch at Army Headquarters and later as Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command. In Jammu and Kashmir, he was posted as Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles sector.

After being promoted to Brigadier, he commanded the 168 Infantry Brigade in Samba, a strategically important sector. He subsequently served as Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence (DDGMI) at Army Headquarters and later as Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in Eastern Command.

In 2023, he assumed charge as General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Central Command, succeeding Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri following his superannuation. A year later, he became the 47th Vice Chief of the Army Staff.

Following his retirement from active military service, Gen Raja Subramani was appointed Military Advisor at the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), a role he held until being named the next CDS.

For his distinguished contribution to national security and military service, Gen Raja Subramani has been awarded the Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Sena Medal (SM) and Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM).

--IANS

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