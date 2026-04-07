MEA bids farewell to Vatican envoy Archbishop Girelli, lauds role in strengthening ties

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday hosted a farewell dinner for Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the Apostolic Nuncio of The Holy See to India, marking the end of his diplomatic tenure in the country.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared details of the event on X, stating, “Secretary (West) @AmbSibiGeorge hosted a dinner to bid farewell to Apostolic Nuncio of The Holy See to India, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli. Secretary (West) thanked Nuncio for his contributions towards strengthening ties and wished him success in his future endeavours.”

The dinner, hosted by Secretary (West) Sibi George, was attended by senior officials and featured interactions highlighting the cordial relations between India and The Holy See, which is the central governing body of the Roman Catholic Church.

The event included group photographs and a handshake between Archbishop Girelli and Indian officials, symbolising the close diplomatic engagement during his tenure.

Archbishop Girelli served as the Vatican’s ambassador to India and Nepal from 2021 until his recent appointment to Croatia in March 2026. During his tenure, he played a key role in fostering dialogue and strengthening bilateral ties between India and The Holy See, particularly in areas of mutual interest such as social outreach, education, and interfaith engagement.

The Apostolic Nuncio acts as the diplomatic representative of The Holy See and plays an important role in facilitating engagement between the Catholic Church and the host country’s government, while also supporting broader diplomatic cooperation.

India and The Holy See share longstanding diplomatic relations that date back to 1948. Over the decades, the relationship has been marked by regular high-level exchanges and cooperation on humanitarian and social issues. Archbishop Girelli’s tenure is seen as a continuation of these efforts to maintain and deepen ties.

His transfer to Croatia comes as part of routine diplomatic reshuffles by the Vatican, with his successor to India expected to continue engagement in line with established bilateral priorities.

--IANS

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