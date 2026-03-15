March 16, 2026 12:25 AM हिंदी

MCC comes into force in Bengal after two-phase Assembly poll schedule announcement

MCC comes into force in Bengal after two-phase Assembly poll schedule announcement

Kolkata, March 15 (IANS) The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections came into force across the state on Sunday following the announcement of the poll schedule by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to an official communication issued by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, the MCC has come into effect from March 15, 2026.

The communication, sent by the Additional Chief Electoral Officer to senior officials of the state government, informed them that the code would apply to all candidates, political parties, as well as both the state and Union governments.

The note was addressed to Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries of various departments, along with private secretaries to ministers and ministers of state. The officials have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct following the ECI's announcement of elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Officials were also informed that any clarification or relaxation relating to the implementation of the MCC must follow a defined procedure. If required, proposals must first be initiated by the concerned department of the state government and then placed before a screening committee headed by the Chief Secretary of West Bengal.

Once cleared by the committee, the proposal may be forwarded to the Election Commission through the Chief Electoral Officer for further consideration.

The communication clearly stated that no proposal related to MCC implementation should be initiated directly by subordinate offices. Instead, such matters must be routed through the designated administrative channels.

The note also mentioned that the instructions were issued for immediate information and necessary action by the concerned departments.

The Election Commission earlier on Sunday announced the schedule for the West Bengal Assembly elections -- to be held in two phases (April 23 and April 29). The results will be announced on May 4.

With the enforcement of the MCC, restrictions on government announcements, policy decisions and official publicity related to political leaders will now remain in place until the election process is completed.

--IANS

pgh/uk

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