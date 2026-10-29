October 29, 2026 10:17 PM हिंदी

MCA Team C wins inaugural Captain Diana Trophy Women’s T20 Selection Tournament

MCA Team C wins inaugural Captain Diana Trophy Women’s T20 Selection Tournament in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: MCA

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) MCA Team C emerged champions of the inaugural Captain Diana Trophy Women’s T20 Selection Tournament, organised under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), with the competition providing a platform to identify emerging talent for Mumbai’s Under-23 women’s team.

Named after former India captain Diana Edulji, the tournament aims to identify players for Mumbai’s U-23 women’s team ahead of the upcoming BCCI T20 tournament.

Several players delivered impressive performances during the competition, with Siya Modi emerging as one of the standout performers. She won the Best Batter award after scoring 121 runs and was also named Emerging Player for her contributions.

Ashwini Nishad claimed the Best Bowler award. The young bowler took four wickets, while Sharvi Save was adjudged best fielder for her amazing efforts in the field, having effected two run-outs and saving crucial runs.

Hurley Gala was named Player of the Tournament for her all-round contribution. She scored 113 runs and also picked up one wicket during the competition.

The tournament is part of efforts to provide young women cricketers with competitive opportunities and strengthen the talent pool available for Mumbai cricket. It also offers players a chance to demonstrate their skills as they look to earn selection for the state’s U-23 side.

Speaking about the tournament, MCA president Ajinkya Naik highlighted its importance in developing women’s cricket in Mumbai and providing a platform for emerging players.

“The inaugural Captain Diana Trophy is an important step towards strengthening women’s cricket in Mumbai and providing emerging talent with a competitive platform to showcase their abilities. I congratulate Team C on their victory and all the award winners for their performances. We look forward to seeing these young cricketers progress and represent Mumbai with distinction,” Naik said.

--IANS

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