September 01, 2026 4:28 PM हिंदी

‘Maybe toss should start the night before?’: Pietersen mocks Pakistan’s shuffle after Lord’s thrashing

‘Maybe toss should start the night before?’: Pietersen mocks Pakistan’s shuffle after Lord’s thrashing

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Former England batter Kevin Pietersen took a cheeky dig at Pakistan’s dramatic squad reshuffle ahead of the third Test against England, joking that the sheer number of changes could mean the toss needs to begin a night earlier.

Pakistan have made seven changes to their squad for the Birmingham Test after losing the opening two matches of the series. The sweeping rejig has once again put the spotlight on the uncertainty surrounding the Pakistan side, with Pietersen choosing to focus on the inevitable questions their captain will face before the game.

Pietersen suggested the pre-match conversation could take considerably longer this time, given the scale of Pakistan's alterations.

“When a captain is interviewed before every game, the interviewer asks about changes in their team. Could be a v v v v long interview for my buddy, Babar!," Pietersen wrote on X.

The former England star then delivered his punchline, joking that the toss itself may need to be brought forward to accommodate the discussion around Pakistan's latest changes.

“Maybe the toss should start the night before??”

Pakistan's seven changes have come after a turbulent opening to the Test series, with England taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. The visitors are now preparing for the third Test with a significantly reshaped group, ensuring that team selection will again be one of the biggest talking points before play begins.

Pietersen's quip reflects the unusual nature of the situation: with so many players coming in and out of the squad, even the routine pre-match question about changes has become a headline in itself.

The third Test in Birmingham will therefore begin with Pakistan facing questions not only about how they can avoid a series clean sweep, but also about just how different their XI will look when the toss finally takes place.

--IANS

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