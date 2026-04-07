Massive US air operation saves two stranded in Iran: Trump

Washington, April 7 (IANS) A massive US air operation involving more than 100 aircraft rescued two airmen stranded in Iran in one of the most complex combat search-and-rescue missions in recent years, President Donald Trump said.

An F-15 fighter jet went down late Thursday during Operation Epic Fury, with both crew members ejecting over Iranian territory. One was located and rescued within hours. The second, injured and separated by miles, evaded capture for nearly two days before being extracted in a larger follow-up mission.

“Within hours, our armed forces deployed 21 military aircraft into hostile airspace… at times facing very, very heavy enemy fire,” Trump told reporters at a crowded White House news conference.

Joint Chiefs Chairman Dan Caine said both crew members were “isolated behind enemy lines” after ejecting, triggering an immediate rescue operation to bring them home safely.

The first pilot was recovered in daylight after US aircraft entered Iranian airspace and engaged hostile forces. The second airman, a weapons systems officer, landed far from the crash site, injured and surrounded by enemy personnel.

Trump said he “was injured quite badly and stranded in an area teeming with terrorists,” forcing him to move through rugged terrain while avoiding capture.

The second rescue mission expanded sharply in scale. Trump said it involved “155 aircraft, including four bombers, 64 fighters, 48 refuelling tankers, 13 rescue aircraft,” along with deception tactics to mislead Iranian forces searching for the downed officer.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the operation depended on speed and precision, describing it as “a race against the clock” and comparing the search to “hunting for a single grain of sand in the middle of a desert.”

Ratcliffe said the CIA deployed “human assets and exquisite technologies” and conducted a deception campaign to confuse Iranian search efforts.

Once the second airman’s position was confirmed, US forces launched a night-time rescue under heavy threat. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the missions were “high risk, high stakes… conducted in the heart of enemy territory.”

He said the downed airman sent a brief message after activating his beacon: “God is good.”

Caine said rescue aircraft, including A-10 support planes and drones, engaged enemy forces while helicopters moved in to extract the airman. One aircraft was hit and later abandoned in friendly territory, while helicopters involved in the first rescue also took fire, with minor injuries reported.

Despite the risks, all personnel were recovered without fatalities. “No American lives were lost,” Hegseth said.

Trump said some military officials had opposed the mission because of the danger. “There were military people that said, you just don’t do this,” he said, noting the risk that “hundreds of people could have been killed.”

He also criticised a media leak that revealed one airman was still missing, saying it alerted Iranian authorities and triggered a wider search. “The entire country of Iran knew that there was a pilot… fighting for his life,” he said.

Officials said the broader campaign over Iran has involved more than 10,000 combat flights and over 13,000 strikes in recent weeks. Trump described the scale as “unheard of” and “unparalleled.”

The downing of the F-15 marked the first loss of a manned aircraft in the current operation.

The United States has long followed a doctrine of recovering personnel behind enemy lines, a principle reinforced in conflicts from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan. Such missions are among the most complex in warfare and require coordination across air, ground and intelligence units.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have remained high for decades, driven by disputes over nuclear ambitions, regional influence, and military confrontations.

--IANS

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