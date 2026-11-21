Patna, Nov 21 (IANS) Bihar leaders on Saturday expressed happiness and pride over the inauguration of the Nitish Setu, with several ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state and describing the occasion as a significant milestone in Bihar's development journey.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Bihar on Saturday, with BJP leaders extending a warm welcome and describing his arrival as a moment of immense joy, pride and honour for the people of the state.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will visit the Nitish Setu in Vaishali district and inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stones of several development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore.

Speaking to IANS, Minister Nishant Kumar expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister for naming the bridge after his father, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The Prime Minister is going to inaugurate the Nitish Setu. For the Nitish Setu being named after my father, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. This reflects my father's vision, his guidance, and his commitment toward the development of Bihar, as well as the respect for the 20 years of contribution he made in the service of Bihar," Nishant Kumar said.

Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha also welcomed the Prime Minister's visit, saying people across Bihar were enthusiastic about the occasion.

Speaking to IANS, Sinha said, "Biharis are enthusiastic. On the completion of one year of the NDA government, the Prime Minister's affection for Bihar and his resolve towards development will be fulfilled."

Minister Sheela Kumari Mandal described the Prime Minister's visit as a matter of great pride for Bihar and welcomed the inauguration of the bridge as a major gift to the state.

"He has given a massive gift - the inauguration of 'Nitish Setu' that is scheduled to take place today is a moment of immense pride for us," she told IANS.

JD(U) National Working President Sanjay Jha also welcomed Prime Minister Modi to Bihar, describing the Nitish Setu as an important infrastructure project that would improve connectivity between the northern and southern parts of the state.

Speaking to IANS, Jha said, "It has also been named by the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, and the bridge has been named after Nitish Ji. It will now become a permanent landmark -- a bridge that I believe will provide huge connectivity, especially for economic activity and commuting between South Bihar and North Bihar."

Bihar BJP president Sanjay Saraogi said the Prime Minister's visit had generated considerable enthusiasm across the state and described Saturday as an important day for Bihar.

"The vision and resolve of the Prime Minister are to build a 'Viksit Bharat' and an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. The path to a Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat passes through Bihar itself. Today, where the Prime Minister Ji's public meeting is being held, major industries are going to be set up in this 1,400-acre industrial corridor in the coming times. Just a day prior to the Prime Minister Ji's arrival, MoUs worth nearly Rs 2 lakh crore were signed by major industrialists to set up industries in Bihar," Saraogi told IANS.

BJP National Secretary Rohan Gupta also termed the Prime Minister's visit a moment of pride for Bihar, noting that it coincided with the completion of one year of the NDA government in the state.

"This is our commitment to the people of Bihar. It is a symbol of our dedication to the public, and in the same way, whatever promises we have made to the people of Bihar, we will fulfil them in a time-bound manner," Gupta said, speaking to IANS.

--IANS

sd/uk