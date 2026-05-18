Maruti Suzuki begins production at second Kharkhoda plant in Haryana

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) A leading automobile firm, Maruti Suzuki India, on Monday said it has commenced commercial production at the second plant of its Kharkhoda manufacturing facility in Haryana.

According to the automobile company, the second plant has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, taking the total capacity at the Kharkhoda facility to 5 lakh units per annum.

With the latest expansion, Maruti Suzuki’s overall annual production capacity across its manufacturing facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, along with Hansalpur in Gujarat, has increased to 26.5 lakh units.

The company said that once fully operational, the Kharkhoda facility will become one of Suzuki’s largest four-wheeler manufacturing hubs globally, with a total production capacity of 10 lakh vehicles annually.

The automaker had earlier outlined plans to add 5 lakh units of production capacity during FY2026-27, and the commissioning of the second Kharkhoda plant is in line with that strategy.

Currently, Maruti Suzuki manufactures the compact SUV Brezza and the mid-size SUV Victoris at the Kharkhoda facility.

The foundation stone of the Kharkhoda facility was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022.

Maruti Suzuki has been steadily expanding its manufacturing capabilities amid rising domestic demand and increasing focus on exports.

Earlier in May, the company said that it crossed a major milestone by cumulatively dispatching over 30 lakh vehicles through the Indian Railways network.

Rail-based dispatches accounted for just 5 per cent of total vehicle dispatches in FY2014-15, which has now risen to 26.5 per cent in FY2025-26, it added.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India traded lower on Monday, falling as much as 2.8 per cent to hit an intraday low of Rs 12,855 in early trade on the BSE. The auto stock has touched a 52-week high of Rs 17,371.60 and a 52-week low of Rs 12,019.75 on the exchange.

--IANS

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