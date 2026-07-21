Son alleges 'police intimidation' after 13-hour interrogation of MLA Markandeyan

Thoothukudi, July 21 (IANS) The political row over the arrest of DMK MLA, G.V. Markandeyan, intensified on Tuesday after his son, Akshay, accused the police of subjecting the legislator to a prolonged interrogation and alleged that he was intimidated during questioning.

Addressing reporters, Akshay said the Vilathikulam MLA, who was arrested on Monday in connection with a defamation case over his “we will crush your bones” remarks against Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, was questioned for nearly 13 hours, despite the speech under investigation lasting only about five minutes.

He claimed the lengthy interrogation was unjustified, particularly in view of his father’s health condition.

According to Akshay, Markandeyan suffers from diabetes and heart-related ailments and should not have been subjected to such an extended period of questioning.

Akshay further alleged that the MLA was threatened during the interrogation and claimed that police attempted to pressure him into making statements that suited the ruling party’s political narrative.

He said the family intended to challenge the police action in court.

Markandeyan was arrested by the Thoothukudi police following his controversial speech in which he allegedly made the threatening “we will crush your bones” remark directed at the Chief Minister.

After questioning, he was produced before a local court, which remanded him to 14 days of judicial custody.

Referring to the broader political implications of the arrest, Akshay accused the ruling TVK government of trying to silence Opposition voices.

Using a metaphor, he compared the State Legislative Assembly to the “brain” of a democratic system and legislators as those responsible for ensuring its proper functioning.

He alleged that attempts to restrict or suppress the functioning of elected representatives amounted to weakening the democratic process.

According to him, controlling the functioning of the Assembly would allow the ruling party to dominate the legislative process and push through its own political agenda without effective opposition.

Reiterating his criticism of the investigation, Akshay questioned why police required nearly 13 hours of interrogation over a speech that lasted only a few minutes.

He alleged that the treatment meted out to his father was disproportionate and inappropriate and said the family would pursue legal remedies against what it described as police excesses.

--IANS

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