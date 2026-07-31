Rithvik Dhanjani cherishes friendship, shares heartfelt note on holding on to special bonds

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Actor Rithvik Dhanjani shared a heartfelt note celebrating the importance of friendships and the special people who make life more meaningful.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actor reflected on the joy of finding people who feel like family and create a sense of belonging, even when one is away from home. He shared that such connections bring happiness, positivity and comfort during different phases of life.

Sharing a series of his candid images with his friends, Rithvik wrote, “You know you’ve done things just about right when you make a home away from home, you meet people and feel like you’ve known them from eons, they lift up your spirits, they lighten up you day, they also sometimes irritate the hell out of you, but at the end of the day happiness is where they are..if you have found people like that in your life hold onto them, they are rare to find and very difficult to keep…keep your people close and show them, tell them that you love them…”

In the photos, the actor could be seen posing alongside his close female friends, including Priyanca Talukdar. One of the videos showed Rithvik enjoying a bonfire, dancing, and playing the guitar.

Rithvik Dhanjani shares a close bond with several popular faces from the television industry, including Krystle D'Souza, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti Karan Wahi, Ravi Dubey, and Suyyash Rai among others.

On the work front, Rithvik Dhanjani is set to participate in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 15," hosted by Rohit Shetty. The show is all set to return with the theme "Darr Ka Naya Daur," promising a fresh set of challenging stunts, intense tasks and unexpected twists. Shot against the picturesque backdrop of Cape Town, South Africa, the new season will feature a mix of popular television personalities and new contestants. The confirmed lineup includes Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rubina Dilaik and Vishal Aditya Singh, along with newcomers such as Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Ruhanika Dhawan and Shagun Sharma.

The show will premiere on August 1 on Colors TV.

--IANS

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