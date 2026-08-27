Marisa Tomei pays tribute to Tim Curry: What a life, what a talent

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Marisa Tomei remembered her early-career experience working with Tim Curry in the 1991 film Oscar, describing the late star as a “completely singular talent” who was as much fun to be around as he was gifted.

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Marisa Tomei remembered her early-career experience working with Tim Curry in the 1991 film Oscar, describing the late star as a “completely singular talent” who was as much fun to be around as he was gifted.

Tomei took to Instagram, where she shared a scene picturing her and Tim Curry from the comedy film, which was directed by John Landis. She went on to heap praise on the actor’s wit, generosity and unmistakable presence in the caption section.

She wrote: “I was so lucky to work with tim early in my career on “ Oscar “. he was a completely singular talent, and so much fun to be around. He had wit, generosity, and an unmistakable presence. I’m grateful our paths crossed and that i got to share that little piece of time with him.

what a life, what a talent.”

Oscar is a 1991 American comedy film. It is based on the Claude Magnier stage play, it is a remake of the 1967 French film of the same name, but set in Depression-era New York City.

Oscar stars Sylvester Stallone, in a rare comedic role, as Angelo "Snaps" Provolone, a mob boss who promises his dying father Eduardo that he will leave the world of crime and become an honest businessman. Alongside Stallone, the film's cast includes Marisa Tomei, Ornella Muti, Tim Curry, Don Ameche and Chazz Palminteri.

Known for playing the outlandish Frank-N-Furter in the film musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Tim Curry passed away aged 80. The star died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on August 25.

He also starred as the fearsome clown Pennywise in the 1990 TV version of Stephen King's It. His other credits included Annie, The Hunt for Red October, Home Alone 2, Scary Movie 2 and he was nominated for three Tony Awards on Broadway.

--IANS

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