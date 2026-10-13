October 13, 2026 4:29 PM हिंदी

Marion Cotillard is the jury head for 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival

Marion Cotillard is the jury head for 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival

Los Angeles, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Marion Cotillard, who is known for her work in ‘Inception’, ‘A Private Affair’, ‘Midnight in Paris’, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ and others, has been roped in at the jury head for the upcoming edition of the Marrakech International Film Festival.

On Tuesday, the festival organisers took to their Instagram, and made the announcement, as they shared her picture.

They wrote in the caption, “Academy Award-winning French actor Marion Cotillard will preside over the Jury at the 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival, leading the selection of the Étoile d’Or from among the first and second feature films in this year’s Official Competition”.

They added, “Throughout her career, Cotillard has carved out a path of remarkable breadth, driven by a commitment to excellence and a curiosity that have led her to explore a wide range of cinematic traditions, genres, and forms. From Jacques Audiard and the Dardenne brothers to Christopher Nolan and James Gray, her collaborations reflect a singular journey through contemporary cinema. As President of the Jury, she will turn her attention to a new generation of filmmakers and the debut works shaping the future of cinema”.

The actress said in a statement, “I have been fortunate enough to attend the Marrakech International Film Festival since its very beginnings; I’ve had wonderful experiences there and met some truly remarkable people”.

She further mentioned, “Supporting filmmakers as they take their first steps is a vital part of what this festival is all about, it’s in its DNA, and it is a great joy for me to chair the jury this year”.

The 23rd Marrakech International Film Festival is set to be held from November 20 to November 28, 2026.

--IANS

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