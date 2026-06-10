Marco Silva replaces Jose Mourinho as Benfica head coach

Lisbon, June 10 (IANS) Former Fulham manager Marco Silva has been announced as Sport Lisboa e Benfica's new head coach, replacing Jose Mourinho, who is departing for Real Madrid.

Silva, 48, ended his five-year stint as Fulham boss a week ago when his contract at Craven Cottage expired.

Benfica, in a statement, said they had "reached an agreement with Marco Silva for the signing of an employment contract valid for two seasons, extendable until 2028/29."

The club also announced Mourinho's exit from Estadio da Luz, with Benfica saying Real Madrid will pay them 13 million pounds (15 million euros) in compensation to bring the 63-year-old back to the Bernabeu.

"Benfica SAD has informed the CMVM that Real Madrid CF has formally expressed its intention to hire José Mourinho for the amount of 15 million euros, with the coach having given his agreement. Thank you, José Mourinho," the club stated in a statement.

Mourinho took charge of Benfica in September and led them to third place in the Primeira Liga this season as they went through the league campaign unbeaten.

Mourinho is set to return to Real Madrid for the second time having been sacked at Los Blancos in 2013, after Florentino Perez won the election at the Santiago Bernabeu on June 7.

During his election campaign, Perez had pledged to bring back Mourinho, whose three years at Real Madrid saw the club win one La Liga title, one Copa del Rey and one Spanish Super Cup during a period where the club was slightly overshadowed by Pep Guardiola's FC Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid C. F. have confirmed Alvaro Arbeloa's exit as they have reached an agreement to end his tenure as the first-team coach, making way for Mourinho.

"Real Madrid is deeply grateful to Álvaro Arbeloa, who throughout his career at the club, from the time he joined our academy, has always demonstrated loyalty, commitment, and professionalism. His persona is a true example of the values of our club," the La Liga club said.

Arbeloa took over the helm in January to replace Xabi Alonso amid the team's struggles, but the club endured a second straight season without a major trophy.

--IANS

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