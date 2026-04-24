Marathi language row: Sanjay Nirupam urges balanced approach to protect drivers’ livelihoods

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) A political debate over the mandatory use of the Marathi language by autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra has intensified, with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam urging the state government to adopt a balanced approach that protects both linguistic identity and livelihoods.

Speaking to IANS, Nirupam emphasised that Marathi, being the official language of the state, deserves respect and recognition. He said it is reasonable for residents of Maharashtra to understand and speak the language, adding that this aligns with the broader position of the government as well as his party. However, he cautioned against enforcing strict measures that could adversely affect economically vulnerable sections.

The controversy stems from a GR issued in 2019, which mandates that all autorickshaw drivers should be able to speak Marathi. Recently, Pratap Sarnaik has pushed for its stricter implementation, including verification processes. As per the proposal, drivers who fail to meet the language criteria could face cancellation of their permits and licences.

Nirupam expressed concern that such enforcement could create hardship for drivers, many of whom come from modest educational backgrounds.

“Auto and taxi drivers are not highly educated. If strict language tests are imposed and they fail, it could severely impact their ability to earn a living,” he said, calling for a more practical approach.

He suggested that instead of rigid requirements, a basic working knowledge of Marathi should suffice for day-to-day communication.

He further revealed that he has written to the Transport Minister requesting a reconsideration of the policy. According to him, the current implementation has already triggered anxiety among drivers, many of whom have reached out to him expressing fear of losing their jobs. A meeting is expected next week to discuss the issue further.

Highlighting the broader implications, Nirupam stated that while promoting Marathi is important, it should not lead to discrimination.

“Every Indian has the right to work and earn a livelihood in any part of the country. Policies should not create barriers for people based on language,” he said.

The issue has also taken on political overtones, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) strongly backing the move to enforce Marathi usage. Nirupam acknowledged that both Shiv Sena and MNS share a common stance on promoting the language but differ on the method of implementation. He stressed that the burden of compliance should not fall disproportionately on poorer sections like drivers while larger corporate entities remain unaffected.

Meanwhile, tensions escalated in the Mira-Bhayandar region, where MNS workers staged protests against Gunratna Sadavarte for opposing the policy. The situation has become increasingly volatile ahead of the May 1 deadline—Maharashtra Day—set by the government for drivers to demonstrate proficiency in Marathi.

--IANS

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