October 12, 2026 1:28 PM हिंदी

Manushi Chhillar ditches French Bob plan, says Micro-Drama influenced her to try ‘Mafia Boss’ look

Manushi Chhillar ditches French Bob plan, says Micro-Drama influenced her to try ‘Mafia Boss’ look

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Manushi Chhillar gave fans a glimpse of her new look, further revealing that she initially planned to get a French bob but changed her mind after being influenced by a micro-drama.

Taking to her social media account, Manushi shared a series of monochrome selfies in which she is seen sporting a hairstyle with bangs. She paired it with oversized black sunglasses and a casual outfit. Posing for the pictures, the actress was seen making playful expressions and flashing a peace sign.

Sharing the pictures, Manushi wrote, “Left to get a French bob, on the way got influenced by a micro drama to look like the mafia boss Now you know what ads dominate my algo.”

Through her playful caption, the actress offered a glimpse into her social media algorithm.

For the uninitiated, Manushi, who won the Miss World 2017 title, made her Bollywood debut with Samrat Prithviraj, opposite Akshay Kumar. Since then, she has been associated with projects across different genres, including The Great Indian Family and Operation Valentine.

The actress is also a regular with interacting with her fans. The former beauty queen had earlier revealed the one thing that she would like to change about the world if given the opportunity.

Manushi had stated that if she could have her way, she would love to make sure that everyone across the globe has access to basic resources required to lead a healthy life, such as clean food and water, healthcare, and clean air, etc.

Replying to the question, Manushi said, "If I could change one thing about the world, it would be for everyone to have access to basic resources. Like, the bare minimum of what's needed, at least that. (sic)"

–IANS

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