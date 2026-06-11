Manuel Moreno to captain Hyderabad Heroes in Season 2 of Rugby Premier League

Mumbai, June 11 (IANS) Spanish superstar Manuel Moreno will resume his duties as captain of the Hyderabad Heroes in the upcoming Season 2 of the Rugby Premier League (RPL) starting on June 16, 2026, at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad.

Moreno will be supported by Indian powerhouse, Sumit Kumar Roy, who have officially been named vice-captain of the team. Backed by KLO Sports, Hyderabad Heroes finished with a bronze medal in Season 1 of the Rugby Premier League and are looking to go for gold in Season 2.

“Season 1 with the Hyderabad Heroes was an extremely fulfilling experience and definitely a team that I take great pride in leading. We had a tremendous outing last season, but we have unfinished business in the Rugby Premier League. The responsibility of leading the team once again is special. Leading the team with Sumit Kumar Roy is a unique opportunity to learn different leadership styles with one goal, which is for the Hyderabad Heroes to go all the way,” said Moreno at the jersey reveal event held in Hyderabad.

“Continuing with the Hyderabad Heroes is very special to me, and I am looking forward to an even more successful season this time around. The Hyderabad Heroes have always been extremely motivating and instrumental in the way I have grown as a player and a leader. Having the legendary DJ Forbes as the head coach is an honour, and every day during the season is a learning experience. As the home team, I hope to see the stadiums packed with rugby lovers and fans,” said Sumit Kumar Roy, vice-captain, Hyderabad Heroes.

Moreno has been chosen among the 14 best rugby players in the Sevens Series and currently plays for the Spanish national team. Sumit Kumar Roy has established himself as one of the most valuable Indian players in the Rugby Premier League (RPL), which was backed by the fact that he was the highest bid for a player in the auction earlier this year. Sumit Kumar Roy has also captained the Indian Rugby side and will be leading alongside Moreno for the second season in a row.

“The Hyderabad Heroes is another feather in the cap for KLO Sports, and both Sanjay and I are excited for the upcoming season. Season 1 was exciting, and we look forward to an even better Season 2, which will be conducted in Hyderabad. As the home team, we are confident of inspiring the people of Hyderabad to fall in love with Rugby. We have immense faith in the way our squad has been shaping up and in the leadership of our coach, DJ Forbes, who needs no introduction. This league reflects everything that KLO Sports stands for in terms of inclusivity and opportunity, and we are optimistic about the future of Rugby in India. Credit to GMR and Rugby India for making this happen,” said Srinath Chitoori, co-owner, KLO Sports.

“We are proud to announce our returning captain from last year, Manu, who led the team well and will bring the continuity we need around our performance and set the standard for the team this year. Sumit has been a rising star for Indian rugby, and as a returning Hero, I want him to lead our Indian players. It’s an opportunity for us to help develop him and his game for Indian rugby on and off the field. The squad is finally fully assembled, and I’m looking forward to the challenge of going one better than we did last year, but also putting on a strong performance for our city and something the team can be proud of,” said DJ Forbes, Head Coach, Hyderabad Heroes.

Owned by KLO Sports, the Hyderabad Heroes have an extremely strong lineup with some of the biggest names in international rugby and strong Indian representation. The squad includes Manuel Moreno, Kevin Wekesa, Regan Ware, Maurice Longbottom, Francisco Cosculluela, Wolfram Hacker, Ravuama Seruvakula, Diego Ardao, Taitaifono Senio Tavita, Sambit Pradhan, Sumit Kumar Roy, Shivam Shukla, Rajan Rawat, and Muhammed Anes K. The head coach for Hyderabad Heroes is the legendary World Rugby Hall of Famer, DJ Forbes.

Hyderabad Heroes unveiled their official jersey for Season 2 in the presence of Srinath Chitoori, Co-Owner, Hyderabad Heroes, Rahul Bose, President, Rugby India and League Commissioner, Rugby Premier League, Sujoy Ganguly, Vice President & CMO, GMR Sports, DJ Forbes, Head Coach, Hyderabad Heroes, Manuel Moreno, Captain, Hyderabad Heroes, and Sumit Kumar Roy, vice-captain, Hyderabad Heroes. The Hyderabad Heroes begin their campaign against Bengaluru Bravehearts in the first match of the league on June 16, 2026.

--IANS

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