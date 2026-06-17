Manpreet Singh rewrites Indian hockey history, becomes nation’s most-capped player

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) As Indian hockey celebrates 100 years of its rich legacy, midfield general Manpreet Singh has achieved a grand feat, etching his name into the record books by becoming the country's most-capped hockey player, appearing in his 413th match.

Manpreet surpassed Dilip Tirkey, who is also presently the Hockey India President, and held the record until now with 412 international appearances in his decorated career. Manpreet surpassed that mark during India’s FIH Hockey Pro League 2025/26 clash against Germany in Rotterdam on Wednesday.

In recognition of the monumental achievement, Hockey India congratulated Manpreet and also announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for the star playmaker.

For more than a decade and a half, Manpreet has been the heartbeat of Indian hockey -- the relentless engine in midfield, the leader in moments of pressure, and the embodiment of consistency at the highest level. Since making his senior debut as a fearless 19-year-old in 2011, he has been at the centre of India’s resurgence on the world stage, helping shape one of the most successful eras in the country’s modern hockey history. Now, with a record that once seemed untouchable, Manpreet has cemented his legacy among the greatest players ever to wear the Indian jersey.

The achievement also elevates Manpreet into one of the most exclusive clubs in world hockey. With 413 international appearances, he now sits fifth on the all-time list of men’s international caps, behind Belgium’s John-John Dohmen (481), the Netherlands' Teun de Nooijer (453), Australia’s Eddie Ockenden (451), and Great Britain’s Barry Middleton (432). While he surpassed Tirkey’s mark, Manpreet is also ahead of fellow legends in the 400-caps club -- Pakistan’s Waseem Ahmed (410) and the Netherlands’ Jeroen Delmee (401).

The 33-year-old is the only active player in world hockey with over 400 caps, underlining not only his longevity but also an extraordinary level of consistency and excellence sustained over 15 years at the highest level.

From enduring a challenging Olympic debut at London 2012 to captaining India to a historic bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Manpreet's journey has mirrored the resurgence of Indian hockey on the global stage. Along the way, he played key roles in India's gold-medal-winning campaigns in the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, Asia Cup triumphs in 2017 and 2025, multiple Asian Champions Trophy titles, and back-to-back Olympic bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Games.

One of the finest and fittest midfielders of his generation, Manpreet, who hails from Mithapur, Jalandhar, was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 2018 and the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna in 2021 in recognition of his exceptional contribution to Indian hockey.

More than a record, Manpreet’s 413th appearance is a celebration of an era. It is the story of a player who evolved from a talented teenager into one of the defining figures of modern Indian hockey, carrying the hopes of a nation across continents, competitions, and generations. With every cap, Manpreet has added a chapter to Indian hockey’s resurgence; with this one, he has secured a place in its history that may stand for years to come.

Expressing his happiness on reaching the milestone, Manpreet said, "It is a very proud moment for me to have played so many matches for India. Representing the country has always been the biggest honour of my life, and reaching this milestone makes me extremely happy."

"I dedicate this achievement to my teammates and thank Hockey India for its support every step of the way during my career. Every player who has shared the field with me has contributed to this journey. Through all the highs and lows of my career, my teammates have stood by me and supported me. I would also like to dedicate this milestone to my family, especially my mother, brothers, wife, and children, who have supported me unconditionally from the very beginning," he added.

Speaking about what continues to drive him, Manpreet, who will turn 34 later this month, said, "What motivates me is that I have always had a dream to play for India and win medals for the country. I am so proud to have won medals in back-to-back Olympics with the team. The World Cup and the dream of winning Olympic gold continue to inspire me every day. My children also motivate me a lot. The support of my family and teammates fills me with energy to give my best whenever I step onto the field and make them proud."

Congratulating Manpreet on the historic achievement, Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey said, "Becoming the most-capped player in Indian hockey history is truly an extraordinary accomplishment and one that reflects Manpreet's remarkable dedication, consistency, and passion for the sport. To represent the country at the highest level for so many years and maintain such exceptional standards is a rare achievement."

"Manpreet has played a central role in many of the team's greatest successes in recent times, including the historic return to the Olympic podium with a bronze medal in Tokyo. Records are meant to inspire future generations, and I am delighted to see this milestone achieved by a player who has given so much to Indian hockey. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate him and wish him many more memorable moments in the Indian jersey."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also lauded the veteran midfielder's contribution to Indian hockey and said, "Manpreet Singh's journey is an example of commitment, dedication, and excellence. To become India's most-capped hockey player is a testament to the hard work and discipline he has displayed throughout his career. Over the years, he has consistently delivered for the team in some of the biggest tournaments at the global stage and has inspired our young players through his performances and leadership."

"This milestone is not only a personal achievement for Manpreet but also a proud moment for Indian hockey. We congratulate him on this historic feat and wish him continued success ahead."

--IANS

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