Manpreet Singh equals Dilip Tirkey’s Indian record of 412 international caps

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Indian men's hockey team midfielder Manpreet Singh on Saturday equalled former India captain and current Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey's national record of 412 international caps when he took the field in India's FIH Pro League 2025-26 match against the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

The 33-year-old became only the second Indian men's hockey player to reach the landmark and is currently the only active player in the elite club of players with more than 400 senior international appearances.

The milestone comes during a crucial phase of India's FIH Pro League campaign. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side entered the European leg of the tournament looking to improve its position in the standings after managing only four points from eight matches and finding itself near the bottom of the nine-team table.

Congratulating Manpreet on the achievement, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "I congratulate Manpreet on reaching this significant milestone, which is a remarkable achievement and reflects his dedication, commitment and consistency over the years. I wish him the very best for the matches ahead and hope to see him play on many more occasions. We are grateful for his continued contributions to Indian hockey."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh also praised the veteran midfielder for his contribution to the national team.

"Manpreet Singh's journey with the Indian Men's Hockey Team is a reflection of his immense dedication to the sport. To reach 412 international caps is a remarkable achievement and a testament to the consistency he has shown over the years while representing the country at the highest level," he said.

"Manpreet has played an important role in India's resurgence on the global stage. His leadership as a senior member of the team and ability to perform in high-pressure situations have made him an inspiration for aspiring hockey players across the country," Bhola Nath Singh added.

One of India's most experienced players, Manpreet has been a key figure in the team's rise over the past decade, featuring in multiple Olympic Games, World Cups, Asian Games and Champions Trophy campaigns. He was also a vital member of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, ending the country's 41-year wait for an Olympic hockey medal.

India are scheduled to face Germany in back-to-back matches on June 17 and 18 before taking on the Netherlands again on June 21. The team will then travel to London for fixtures against Pakistan and England as it looks to secure valuable points and retain its place in the Pro League for next season.

--IANS

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