Manoj Muntashir on ‘Adipurush’: I apologised to Ram devotees countless times

Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Lyricist Manoj Muntashir has said that he apologised to Ram devotees countless times for the mistakes he made with the 2023 film ‘Adipurush’ directed by Om Raut and was forgiven, but urged people not to question the film’s songs, asserting that they were rooted in “shraddha, samarpan aur kavitt”.

Muntashir took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he spoke about Adipurush starring Prabhas and the Ranbir Kapoor headlined Ramayana Part 1.

“Manoj Muntashir wala kaarnama? Badi jahilon jaisi baat ki hai desh ke swayamghoshit sarvashreshth news channel ne. Mere bhai, kaash Ramayan ke geeton mein mera wala kaarnama dohraya jaata.”

(Manoj Muntashir’s achievement? The country’s self-proclaimed best news channel has said something utterly ignorant. My brother, I wish the same achievement of mine had been repeated in the songs of the Ramayana.)

The lyricist said that every child in Ayodhyapuri still sings songs from Adipurush.

“Aadipurush bahut kharaab film thi, samvaad aur bhi kharaab the, lekin geet toh desh ka bachcha-bachcha gaata hai. Kabhi jaiye Shri Ayodhyapuri, gali-gali mein Aadipurush ke hi geet baj rahe hote hain.”

(Adipurush was a very bad film, and the dialogues were even worse, but every child in the country sings its songs. Just visit Ayodhyapuri sometime; the songs from Adipurush can be heard playing in every street.)

He says he asked for forgiveness from the devotees of Lord Ram because of 'Adipurush'.

“Jo galti mujhse hui, maine uske liye anginat baar Ram bhakton se kshama maangi aur kshama mili bhi, lekin geeton ko challenge mat kariye. Unmein shraddha, samarpan aur kavitt ki koi kami nahi thi. Na maine Ram ke liye nursery rhymes likhin, na kawwaliyan. Aage log samajhdaar hain, jaante hain kaun kitne paani mein hai. Jai Shri Ram.”

(I have apologised to Ram devotees countless times for the mistake I made, and I was forgiven too. But please, do not challenge the songs. There was no lack of devotion, dedication or poetic brilliance in them. I neither wrote nursery rhymes for Lord Ram nor did I write qawwalis. People are sensible enough to understand who has what it takes. Jai Shri Ram.)

Adipurush also stars Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage. It emerged as a box office bomb.

--IANS

dc/