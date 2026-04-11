Manohar Lal visits Bhutan’s heritage sites, discusses infra cooperation

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, visited Khuruthang town to gain insights into local development initiatives and urban infrastructure planning in the region.

On the third day of his visit to Bhutan, Union Minister Khattar also visited the historic Punakha Dzong, one of Bhutan's most significant cultural and administrative landmarks.

The Union Minister later visited Simtokha Dzong -- believed to be the oldest fort built by Bhutan's founder in the 17th century -- where he participated in the lighting of butter lamps.

Manohar Lal Khattar subsequently held talks with Lyonpo Chandra Bahadur Gurung, Bhutan's Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, where both sides discussed opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation in infrastructure development, urban amenities, connectivity and transport systems.

During the visit, the Union Minister also attended a presentation on Bhutan's development philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH) and the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) initiative, highlighting the country's focus on sustainable and holistic development.

He also visited the Buddha Dordenma statue and Kuensel Phodrang Nature Park in Thimphu, reflecting Bhutan's rich cultural and natural heritage.

Union Minister Khattar is also scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora in Bhutan, which has played a key role in strengthening the close and friendly ties between the two countries.

India and Bhutan continue to share strong bilateral relations based on mutual trust, shared values and close cooperation across sectors.

The visit is expected to further deepen engagement in development, urban affairs and people-to-people ties.

Earlier during his visit, Union Minister Khattar also toured Wangdue Phodrang Dzong.

Taking to social media platform X, the Union Minister said, "Wangdue Phodrang Dzong is one of the unique symbols of Bhutan's rich cultural heritage. This historic fortress not only exemplifies the excellence of Bhutan's traditional architecture but also powerfully represents the country's spiritual traditions and historical significance."

"This site, imbued with natural beauty, presents a unique confluence of cultural heritage, religious faith and architectural skill, which grants it a distinctive place among Bhutan's major attractions."

--IANS

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