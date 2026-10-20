Manjummel Boys star Soubin Shahir pens adorable birthday post for wife; tells her 'You're the heart of our home'

Chennai, Oct 20 (IANS) Popular Malayalam star Soubin Shahir, who is best known for his performances in pan India blockbusters such as Manjummel Boys and Premam, has now penned an adorable birthday post for his wife Jamia Zaheer in which he has called her the "heart" of their home.

Taking to his Instagram page to pen the post, the actor, who has delivered several memorable performances in Malayalam cinema, wrote, "Happy birthday to my wife who lights up every room she walks into and makes our lives so much brighter just by being in them."

He went on to say, " You’re the heart of our home, the backbone of our family, and I don’t think I could ever put into words how grateful I am for you and everything you do for us."

The actor concluded the post saying, "Life is so much more beautiful with you in it, and I’m so lucky to walk through it all by your side. You deserve all the love and happiness in the world, today and always. I love you more than words can say."

It may be recalled that just a few days ago, Jamia had penned an equally touching post for Soubin Shahir's birthday.

In her wish for his birthday, Jamia had said, "I’m usually the one making a big fuss about his birthday - planning things, sorting out surprises and making sure everything comes together. But this year I had absolutely nothing planned…. then almost overnight an unexpected family trip to Rajasthan came together. I packed whatever first caught my eye, locked up a rather messy apartment ( PS: I don’t do thatI - IYKYK!) So off we went for our “spontaneous” birthday weekend."

She went on to say, "Somewhere between leaving home & almost reaching the airport I realised two very important things - 1) The birthday gift hadn’t arrived 2)The real plot twist of the story - I’d left my phone behind. Not misplaced it. Not left it in the car. Left it at home.. one loud aaaaarrrggh. lots of inaudible F words to myself- finally gathered myself & said - “Bismillah. Kalli Walli” & off we went."

Stating that the days they spent together were delightful, Jamia said that they stayed at mesmerising havelis, wandered through the streets of Ragistaan, went for desert drives, had peaceful Pushkar sunsets filled with incense and sensed the aroma of Kullad chai & street food drifting through the lanes.

She pointed out there were no phones, no pictures, no reels, no documenting every little thing and that they were just in their own rhythm taking in the aura of a place, life and its glory.

"There was a quiet sense of “coming together ” I don’t know how to explain this….. Somewhere between time & space of these beautiful palace dinners & desert drives, I realised that after all these years we still have new ways of celebrating. Old places to rediscover and new memories to make. Somewhere in a quiet place of my mind I realised not everything needs to be planned to turn out beautiful. Sometimes the only way to being is just be. Happy birthday, my most dearest Sou!," she had said.

She concluded the note saying, "I may have been a little unprepared this year, but I hope you know that celebrating you has never been about getting everything right. It’s about all these years of us, the life we share, the phases & places we get to see together and the memories we keep making - planned or otherwise. May there be more of these. May Allah always bless & keep you as his best one. #foryouathousandtimesover."

--IANS

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