Manjima Mohan returns to practising Bharatanatyam; regrets having let go of the beautiful art form for so long!

Chennai, Oct 10 (IANS) Actress Manjima Mohan, who is also the wife of actor Gautham Ram Karthik, has now disclosed that she has returned to practising Bharatanatyam.

The actress, who posted a graceful dancing clip of hers on Instagram, wrote, "My amma introduced me to Bharatanatyam when I was six, being a trained dancer herself. I did my first arangetram in Guruvayoor when I was around 10 and continued learning until college. And then somehow life happened and almost 10 years went by without me practising."

She went on to say, "I did semi-classical dancing in between but always hesitated to go back to Bharatanatyam because I was so out of practice. So this is a small attempt after a really long time and I had almost forgotten how much I loved doing this. I do regret letting go of such a beautiful art form for so long but I am so happy to be finding my way back to it. Here's to many more!"

The actress made it a point to thank her guru for teaching her the dance she had performed in the clip and wrote, "Thank you @leelavathimaster master for teaching me this beautiful piece and for pushing me to give it a try."

It may be recalled that earlier this year, the actress had pointed out that social media perception about a person was not the ultimate truth.

Taking to her Instagram Stories section to make the observation, the actress had said, "Social media perception about a person is not the ultimate truth! But some people speak it with so much certainty as if they truly know you!"

Aware that she would be asked why she was making such a statement, she went on to say, "And before you ask "What happened?", nothing happened. Just a thought I wanted to share. These platforms can be used to express what we feel too. Not just to spew hatred."

--IANS

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