Manisha Koirala takes a tuk-tuk ride in Bangkok: Joy often arrives in the simplest ways

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala is currently holidaying in Thailand and shared that she found joy by taking a tuk-tuk ride in Bangkok.

Manisha, who made her acting debut in 1989 with Pheri Bhetaula, shared a picture of herself sitting on a tuk-tuk, which is a motorised three-wheeled vehicle. In the photograph, the actress is all dolled up as she sits in the tuk-tuk for a ride.

The Nepalese actress, who shot to fame with her debut 1991 Bollywood film Saudagar, wrote: “A tuk-tuk ride through Bangkok and a reminder that joy often arrives in the simplest ways.”

Manisha, who has been labelled as one of the most beautiful actresses of her times, shared a profound message about experiencing a city through its street.

“The wind, the noise, the colors, the chaos, the freedom of not knowing exactly what’s around the next corner. Some cities are best experienced through their streets, not only their landmarks. Bangkok, you never disappoint. #Bangkok #ThailandTravel #TukTukDiaries #WomenWhoTravel #WellnessJourney.”

On the acting front, Manisha was last seen in auteur filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s maiden digital 2024 series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman and Taha Shah Badussha were seen alongside Manisha, who has previously given hits such as Bombay, Dil Se…, Khamoshi: The Musical, Lajja, Gupt: The Hidden Truth and 1942: A Love Story.

The series was set in Lahore’s Heera Mandi, a red light district, at the time of Indian independence movement. It featured the lives of tawaifs intersecting with the political and personal struggles under British colonial rule.

Before Heeramandi, the 55-year-old actress was seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan. The actress was seen playing Kartik’s mother in the film, which was a remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

--IANS

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