Manisha Koirala reflects on staying true to oneself in her Thailand diaries

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala has shared an inspiring message from her Thailand Diaries. She reflected on the importance of staying true to oneself.

In her recent post on Instagram, she emphasized self-acceptance, mindfulness, and living authentically. The ‘Dil Se’ actress also encouraged everyone to embrace their individuality no matter where life takes them. The reflective note, shared during her wellness-focused travel, highlights her ongoing journey toward inner peace and purposeful living.

Sharing her photos, Manisha Koirala wrote, “Wherever life takes you, arrive as yourself. universe #ThailandDiaries #WomenWhoTravel #TravelWithPurpose #WellnessJourney #LifeInFullBloom.” In the images, the actress is dressed in a stylish black dress paired with a shrug and a hat. Manisha posed for the camera in different poses.

Yesterday, the actress posted a picture of herself sitting on a tuk-tuk, a motorized three-wheeled vehicle. In the photograph, she was all dolled up as she enjoyed a ride in the tuk-tuk. Manisha captioned the post as, “A tuk-tuk ride through Bangkok and a reminder that joy often arrives in the simplest ways.”

On the professional front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut digital series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” The show also featured Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha. Set against the backdrop of Lahore’s “Heeramandi” during the Indian independence movement, the series explored the lives of tawaifs and their intersections with the socio-political struggles of the era under British colonial rule.

The actress also appeared in Rohit Dhawan’s film “Shehzada,” where she portrayed Kartik Aaryan’s mother. Koirala has previously delivered memorable performances in films like “Bombay,” “Dil Se,” “Khamoshi: The Musical,” “Lajja,” “Gupt: The Hidden Truth,” and “1942: A Love Story.”

--IANS

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