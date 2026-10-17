Manisha Koirala on embracing menopause: ‘We don’t have to fight our changing bodies’

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala shared a message on embracing menopause with strength and self-care, encouraging women to understand their changing bodies and prioritize their well-being.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dil Se’ actress highlighted how hormonal changes during menopause can affect various aspects of health, including bones, muscles, sleep, mood and metabolism. “Menopause is not the end of our strength — it’s a new chapter of taking care of ourselves. Hormonal changes can challenge our bones, muscles, sleep, mood and metabolism. But we can meet this phase with strength, not fear,” she wrote.

Manisha also stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle during this phase, urging women to incorporate strength training into their routines, eat nutritious food, and get adequate rest without feeling guilty. “Lift weights. Eat well and nourish your body. Rest without guilt. Listen to yourself and seek support when needed,” she added.

Emphasizing the need to accept rather than resist the changes that come with menopause, the actress said women should learn to understand their bodies and work with them. “We don’t have to fight our changing bodies. We have to work with them,” she wrote.

Concluding her message, the ‘Khamoshi: The Musical’ actress encouraged women to approach this stage of life positively, adding, “This chapter can be our strongest yet.”

Manisha also shared a video of herself working out at the gym. Dressed in white sports athleisure, the actress was seen lifting dumbbells and performing chest exercises.

The 55-year-old actress and ovarian cancer survivor has been speaking openly about menopause and age-related changes, encouraging women to embrace this phase of life with confidence rather than fear.

On the work front, Manisha is best known for her performances in films such as “1942: A Love Story," "Bombay," “Khamoshi: The Musical," and “Dil Se."

Koirala was last seen playing the lead role of Mallikajaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2024 Netflix period drama series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.”

--IANS

ps/