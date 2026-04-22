April 22, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

Manisha Koirala gives a sneak peek into ‘morning ritual’ of her ageing parents

Manisha Koirala gives a sneak peek into ‘morning ritual’ of her ageing parents

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Manisha Koirala, on Wednesday morning, offered a serene glimpse into her parents’ early morning routine.

She shared simple yet heartwarming moments from their daily life amid nature.

Taking to her social media account, the actress posted a series of visuals capturing the calm yet endearing moments of her parents from their morning routine.

In one of the stories on her social media account, Manisha posted a picture of her father taking a peaceful stroll surrounded by greenery and blooming flowers.

Str wrote, “Dad’s morning ritual… walk in the garden.”

Another picture posted by her, showed her mother seated in a cozy outdoor setting, gently interacting with her pet dog. She wrote, “MOM Mom n her tikka.”

In a third picture, Manisha highlighted the scenic beauty of the garden pathway lined with vibrant flowers and plants.

She wrote, “Inhaling all the beauty around me…”

The shared moments painted a picture of simple living and the joy found in everyday rituals—morning walks, time with pets, and soaking in nature’s calm.

In another post on social media, Manisha have a glimpse of her beautiful garden and plethora of flowers and plants along the trail in her garden.

The actress who is currently in Kathmandu in Nepal, has been sharing umpteen number of glimpses from her serene trip.

Talking about Kathmandu, the place holds a special place in Manisha’s heart, as it is her hometown and she is deeply tied to her roots and identity.

The actress has often been seen talking about Nepal's beauty and rich cultural heritage.

The actress, who was diagnosed with cancer, is also known for her inspiring battle with Ovarian cancer in 2012.

After undergoing treatment in the US, Manisha battled cancer and emerged victorious and stronger. She has since been an advocate for cancer awareness and also healthy living.

On the professional front, Manisha made her Bollywood debut with Saudagar and went on to star in many acclaimed films like 1942: A Love Story, Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se and many more.

Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

–IANS

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