Manisha Koirala finds solace at reclining Buddha, offers prayers for health and peace

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala has shared a serene and reflective moment from her visit to the Reclining Buddha.

She offered prayers seeking health, peace, and blessings for her loved ones. The ‘Dil Se’ actress expressed her gratitude and spiritual calm through the post. Taking to Instagram, Koirala shared a video of her and wrote, “At the feet of the Reclining Buddha, offering prayers for health, peace, and blessings for those I love.”

In the clip, Manisha Koirala is seen offering coins and posing inside a Buddha temple in Thailand.

Yesterday, Manisha Koirala had shared an inspiring message from her Thailand diaries, reflecting on the importance of staying true to oneself. In her Instagram post, she emphasized self-acceptance, mindfulness, and living authentically. She also encouraged everyone to embrace their individuality, no matter where life takes them. The reflective note, shared during her wellness-focused travel, highlighted her ongoing journey toward inner peace and purposeful living.

Sharing her photos, Manisha Koirala had written,, “Wherever life takes you, arrive as yourself. universe #ThailandDiaries #WomenWhoTravel #TravelWithPurpose #WellnessJourney #LifeInFullBloom.” In the images, the actress was seen dressed in a stylish black dress paired with a shrug and a hat. She posed for the camera in different styles.

Work-wise, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut digital series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” The series also starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

She was also seen in Rohit Dhawan’s film “Shehzada,” where she played the role of Kartik Aaryan’s mother. Over the years, Koirala has appeared in films such as “Bombay,” “Dil Se,” “Khamoshi: The Musical,” “Lajja,” “Gupt: The Hidden Truth,” and “1942: A Love Story.”

--IANS

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