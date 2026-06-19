June 19, 2026 12:51 PM हिंदी

Manisha Koirala finds solace at reclining Buddha, offers prayers for health and peace

Manisha Koirala finds solace at reclining Buddha, offers prayers for health and peace

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala has shared a serene and reflective moment from her visit to the Reclining Buddha.

She offered prayers seeking health, peace, and blessings for her loved ones. The ‘Dil Se’ actress expressed her gratitude and spiritual calm through the post. Taking to Instagram, Koirala shared a video of her and wrote, “At the feet of the Reclining Buddha, offering prayers for health, peace, and blessings for those I love.”

In the clip, Manisha Koirala is seen offering coins and posing inside a Buddha temple in Thailand.

Yesterday, Manisha Koirala had shared an inspiring message from her Thailand diaries, reflecting on the importance of staying true to oneself. In her Instagram post, she emphasized self-acceptance, mindfulness, and living authentically. She also encouraged everyone to embrace their individuality, no matter where life takes them. The reflective note, shared during her wellness-focused travel, highlighted her ongoing journey toward inner peace and purposeful living.

Sharing her photos, Manisha Koirala had written,, “Wherever life takes you, arrive as yourself. universe #ThailandDiaries #WomenWhoTravel #TravelWithPurpose #WellnessJourney #LifeInFullBloom.” In the images, the actress was seen dressed in a stylish black dress paired with a shrug and a hat. She posed for the camera in different styles.

Work-wise, Manisha Koirala was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut digital series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.” The series also starred Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah Badussha.

She was also seen in Rohit Dhawan’s film “Shehzada,” where she played the role of Kartik Aaryan’s mother. Over the years, Koirala has appeared in films such as “Bombay,” “Dil Se,” “Khamoshi: The Musical,” “Lajja,” “Gupt: The Hidden Truth,” and “1942: A Love Story.”

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed, says Swiss Foreign Ministry

US-Iran talks in Switzerland postponed, says Swiss Foreign Ministry

Ram Temple embezzlement probe: Dozens of staff quizzed; SIT intensifies probe

Ram Temple embezzlement probe: Dozens of staff quizzed; SIT intensifies probe

FIFA WC 2026: We'll meet medical staff over Pulisic’s availability against Australia, says USA coach Pochettino

FIFA WC 2026: We'll meet medical staff over Pulisic’s availability against Australia, says USA coach Pochettino

NSE discloses dispute over mistakenly credited shares worth over Rs 1 crore in DRHP

NSE discloses dispute over mistakenly credited shares worth over Rs 1 crore in DRHP

Ecclestone may not take 4 wickets everytime but her spells win you the game: Nasser Hussain

Ecclestone may not take 4 wickets everytime but her spells win you the game: Nasser Hussain

Bhumi Pednekar calls for stronger focus on rainwater harvesting amid urban water crisis

Bhumi Pednekar calls for stronger focus on rainwater harvesting amid urban water crisis

Late Saroj Khan’s son Raju shares anecdotes of filming ‘Ghanan Ghanan’ from Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’

Late Saroj Khan’s son Raju shares anecdotes of filming ‘Ghanan Ghanan’ from Aamir Khan’s ‘Lagaan’

Bhaichung backs Morocco's attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz to play a key role in Scotland clash

Bhaichung backs Morocco's attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz to play key role in Scotland clash

Raza Murad reminisces about rare 22-day Kashmir shoot with Kishore Kumar

Raza Murad reminisces about rare 22-day Kashmir shoot with Kishore Kumar

Charli xcx on staying away from social media: It’s just better for my brain

Charli xcx on staying away from social media: It’s just better for my brain