Manisha Koirala celebrates dad’s zest for life on his 80th birthday, reveals his fitness routine

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Manisha Koirala celebrated her father’s 80th birthday with a heartfelt note, expressing gratitude for seeing him healthy, happy, and full of energy.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dil Se’ actress shared a glimpse of her father’s disciplined lifestyle and revealed how he began his special day with his usual fitness routine. The actress said she had never seen her father healthier, happier or more full of life.

“Dad’s 80th!!! I honestly don’t think I’ve ever seen Dad healthier, happier or more full of life!” she wrote. Manisha revealed that her father had already walked 3 km in the morning and covered 12,000 steps in a day. He had also enjoyed eight-and-a-half hours of sleep and completed his morning exercises before getting ready for his birthday brunch.

Highlighting his discipline and enthusiasm for life, the actress said his approach to health and fitness made him special to the family.

“He’s already walked 3 km, (12k in a day) slept a good 8½ hours, finished his morning exercises, and is now getting ready for his birthday brunch! And here he is, at 80, starting his special day with the same discipline and zest for life that make him so special to us. My heart is full of gratitude to see him this way,” added Manisha.

Expressing her birthday wish for him, Manisha hoped that he would continue to enjoy good health, happiness and precious moments with his loved ones for many more years.

“If there’s one birthday wish I could make for him, it would be for many more years of good health, laughter, energy and precious moments together. Happy 80th, Dad! You are so loved,” she added.

The actress’ birthday post reflected her love and admiration for her father. Through her post, she celebrated his active lifestyle and positive outlook as he entered his 80th year.

Manisha Koirala’s father, Prakash Koirala, is a politician who previously served as a member of Nepal’s House of Representatives and held the portfolio of Environment, Science and Technology in the country’s Cabinet. He is the son of Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala, popularly known as B.P. Koirala, who served as Nepal’s Prime Minister.

--IANS

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