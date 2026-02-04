Manisha, Bhowneesh top trap T1 finals

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Manisha Keer and Bhowneesh Mendiratta secured the top positions in women’s and men’s Trap T1, respectively, at the Shotgun National Selection Trials 1&2 held at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

In the women’s finals, Manisha scored 27 targets to narrowly beat Neeru Dhanda, who finished with 25 hits. Aashima Ahlawat took third place with 20 hits.

Kirti Gupta led the qualification round with a score of 118 and placed seventh in the finals. Rajeshwari Kumari and Aashima Ahlawat scored 114 each. Preeti Rajak qualified for the finals with a score of 113, followed by Manisha Keer with 110. The top eight were rounded out by Neeru Dhanda (109), Varsha Varman (107), and Shagun Chowdhary (106).

Bhowneesh narrowly defeated Prithviraj Tondaiman 28-27 to claim the top position in the men’s finals. World Cup Final 2024 medallist Vivaan Kapoor finished third with 23 hits.

Earlier in the qualification, Kynan Chenai secured the top spot with a score of 122 to qualify for the finals, followed by Prithviraj with 120. Vivaan and Ahvar Rizvi earned the next spots with scores of 119. Bhowneesh, Arshad Hasan Khan, Ali Aman Elahi, and Udaivir Singh Jaijee each scored 118, rounding out the top eight. World Championship bronze medallist Zoravar Singh Sandhu also scored 118 but finished outside the top eight due to a cutoff.

In the junior men’s finals, Zuhair Khan, who scored 27, finished in first place with a comfortable three-hit margin over Lakshya Atree, who scored 23 hits. Navjeet Bishnoi secured third place with 18 hits. Manitwa Singh Rawat, who topped the qualification with a score of 120, ended in eighth position. Vinay Pratap Singh qualified for the finals in second place with a score of 118, followed by Zuhair Khan with 117. Udhav Singh Rathore and Arjun scored 114, while Lakshya Atree and Syed Ahyaan Ali scored 113, with Navjeet Bishnoi making the top eight with 112.

World Cup mixed team medallist Sabeera Haris won the women’s junior finals, narrowly defeating Addya Katyal 25-24. Addya led qualifying with a score of 114, while Sabeera secured second place in the finals with 112. Ishika Bhardwaj took third with 19 points after scoring 103 in qualification. The top eight also included Darshna Rathore (111), Bhavya Tripathi (109), Tanisska Senthilkumar (108), Tanisha Singh Chandrawat (104), and Nilaa Rajaa Baalu (103).

--IANS

vi/