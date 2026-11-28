New Delhi, Nov 28 (IANS) Wicketkeeper-batter Bhavika Ahire will captain India in the ACC Under-19 Women's Asia Cup in the UAE, scheduled to be played next month, while Anaadi Tagde has been appointed as the vice-captain.

The announcement of the 15-member squad came through a media advisory issued by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia on Saturday. Shreya S Chavan is the other specialist wicketkeeper in the squad and gives the team management a backup option behind the stumps.

Other prominent members in the side include Deeya Yadav, Ira Jadhav, Ishwari Awasare, Samaira Raghav, and Uma Kashvi. Bhavika had captained India to white-ball series wins over Sri Lanka in Chennai and Puducherry earlier this year.

She is currently captaining India in the ongoing T20 series against England, where India won the second match by 106 runs at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. India enter as defending champions of the tournament after having won the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women's Asia Cup in Malaysia in 2023.

The advisory, though, did not mention the dates or the schedule for the upcoming continental age-group tournament. The Asia Cup forms an important stop on the road to the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in January-February 2027.

India are the only team to have won the title in South Africa in 2023 and retained it in 2025 in Malaysia, where Bhavika and Ishwari were members of the winning campaign under Niki Prasad’s leadership.

In the second game of the series against England, India posted a commanding 230/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a 49-ball 87 from Deeya and a 41-ball 81 from Achsah Parmar.

The bowlers, led by two-fers each from Purva Siwach, Maitri Maniar and Kashvi, made quick work of the visitors, as they were bowled out for 124 in 15.3 overs. The next three matches will happen in Surat on December 1, 3 and 6 respectively.

India Under-19 squad for Asia Cup: Bhavika Ahire (captain, wicketkeeper), Anaadi Tagde (vice-captain), Ira Jadhav, Nidhi Mahto, Purva Siwach, Mahak Narwase, Maitri Maniar, Ishwari Awasare, Deeya Yadav, Shreya S Chavan (wicketkeeper), Samaira Raghav, Kumari Palak, Uma Kashvi, Achsah Parmar, and Palak Singh.

--IANS

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